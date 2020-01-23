advertisement

Spurs are reportedly in talks to sign Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, and there is just over a week to go before the transfer window closes. But it could cost over £ 50m to finally end the search for a second striker.

TOP STORY – JUMPS FOR SOCIEDAD STRIKERS

Krzysztof Piatek, Islam Slimani and Fernando Llorente are all connected, but Tottenham has targeted 28-year-old Willian Jose, the Guardian reports.

The Brazilian stayed away in the duel between Copa del Rey and Espanyol on Wednesday and was now able to fly to North London.

Guardian is in talks, although Spurs may be forced to consider compliance with Willian Jose’s $ 70 million disclaimer because Sociedad is seeking reasonable compensation.

The one-time Real Madrid player has scored eight league goals this season, having streaked double digits in each of the last three seasons.

OTHER TRANSFER AROUND

– Dani Ceballos has asked Real Madrid to terminate its Arsenal loan and allow it to switch, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

– The Gunners suffer another blow as Ligue 1 team prepare to confirm the € 25 million contract for Atletico Madrid’s alleged goal against Bruno Guimaraes, reports L’Equipe.

– Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will have Philippe Coutinho return to Barcelona after the loan period expires, when Bundesliga leagues Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen land as requested, Bild reports.

– After signing a contract for Reinier Jesus, Madrid could return to Flamengo for 19-year-old striker Lincoln, says Mundo Deportivo.

– Leicester City plans to bolster its Champions League ambitions by spraying £ 15m on Southampton central defender Jannik Vestergaard, according to The Sun.

– AC Milan from Serie A have submitted an 18 month loan offer for Florentino Luis from Manchester City, CalcioMercato said. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder plays for Benfica.

