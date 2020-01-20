advertisement

Southampton must learn to maintain their intensity and crush during the 90 minutes after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers denied the Saints the opportunity to enter the top 10 of the Premier League, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Monday.

Southampton lost 3-2 to the Wolves despite leading 2-0 at half-time and the Austrian manager said his team could have become unclear leading to the Wolves’ remarkable second half return.

“I think it was the first time we were 2-0 at home, so maybe there was a little confidence in that moment,” Hasenhuettl told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s match at Crystal Palace.

“The message in the future shouldn’t matter if you’re 2-0 down or 2-0 up … we stick to our game plan and press in the 90th minute, as we did against Leicester (City). This was a hit that hurt but can ultimately help us as we learn from it.

“When we want to be a top-10 team, then we have to win these matches. We haven’t done it so far … We have a chance now on Tuesday.”

Southampton, the 13th, takes on Palace who are ninth in the table and Hasenhuettl said he was aware of how much Roy Hodgson’s pierced arm is at home.

“(Palace) is always a tough opponent, we have been drawn twice now,” Hasenhuettl said.

“They are teams with less home ownership, so we know they defend well … waiting for the counterattacks. (They are) a very experienced team with a very experienced manager.”

Hasenhuettl said the Saints were still looking for players to sign up for the January transfer window, but would only look at options if they were available for permanent deals rather than short-term loans.

“The problem in the winter transfer window is if you sign the player and he is not accustomed to the philosophy we play – it takes one to two months until he is at that level with our players,” he added.

“It really doesn’t make sense to borrow someone until the end of the season and he goes (again) with no option to buy. And buying right away in the winter is not easy.

“When we have the opportunity to buy the player during the summer, then it makes sense and we’re looking.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

