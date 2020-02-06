advertisement

BARCELONA – Barcelona visit Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday as coach Quique Setien returns to the club who catapulted him to fame only to cut him missing after a bitter outcome.

Setien was seen as a surprise choice to succeed Ernesto Valverde in Barcelona last month and was also unexpectedly hired when he took over Betis in the summer of 2017, going on to have a successful but divisive two-year reign at Seville. .

He achieved the highest percentage of any Betis coach in a top-flight victory and oversaw some spectacular performances, including stunning victories away from Barca, rivals Sevilla, AC Milan plus successive wins in Real Madrid for the first time since 1934 .

Despite his invisible dedication to possession football began to alienate fans in the last half of his sophomore season as the results dried up and Betis was ousted by Leganes and Levante.

In the lower echelon of the team, the loudest supporters of the club refused to enter the stadium for a match against Espanyol, protesting outside with a placard reading “Setien, remove your ego from our club”.

Despite beating Real Madrid on the last day of the season, Setien was sacked by Betis with one year left on his contract.

The 61-year-old spent over seven months out of work and strolling among cows in a village when he received a call from Barcelona.

His short time with the champions, however, has been far from quiet. Barca have fallen three points behind Real Madrid in the title race after a defeat to Valencia and captain Lionel Messi appears to be at the helm with Sporting Director Eric Abidal.

The coach is also short on staff, with strikers Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele ruled out for the rest of the season and influential defender Gerard Pique suspended for Sunday’s match against Betis, who are 12th in the standings.

Setien, however, says he has no regrets.

“When you arrive at a club like this, you expect things to happen and for them to get stronger,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“I am convinced that we can keep moving forward on the field.”

Elsewhere in La Liga, Real Madrid leaders visit Osasuna, who have lost only two home league games since April 2018, while Atletico Madrid will seek a reaction to last week’s derby defeat to Real when host Granada. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

