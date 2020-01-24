advertisement

Benjamin’s McCullon visits a variety of schools, including a few Ivy League colleges, and Atlantic’s Bry’yon Jones wants only one opportunity

It is time for senior high school football players in Palm Beach County.

In less than two weeks, it is National Signature Day.

As February 5 approaches, the post has caught up with some undecided people. The players span the entire county, from Pahokee (Corey Polk) to Palm Beach Gardens (Daniel McCullon from Benjamin) and down south to Delray Beach (Bry’yon Jones from the Atlantic).

Here they are:

Pahokees Polk talks about the “roller coaster” process

Corey Polk was widely regarded as one of the region’s top running backs when he announced his decision to move from Seminole Ridge to Pahokee in the last off-off season, and he had a list of college offerings that prove this.

Polk has offerings from Florida, Louisville, Pittsburgh, West Kentucky and Northern Illinois, among others. Despite Pahokee’s qualification for the Class 1A semi-finals, his recruitment process has slowed recently.

“As a freshman in your sophomore year, they can’t really talk to you,” said Polk. “Basically, you can climb in junior year.

“You are out there, are hired and speak to all these coaches. At some point, however, you come to a point where you no longer speak to coaches and no longer receive any texts, emails or the like. I understand that it is the season , but I still haven’t received any text messages or emails in the off-season. I sent my film out and some trainers let me read. “

Polk spoke to Vanderbilt coaches last week and was in touch with Florida state coaches who told him they would watch his film.

“It was a roller coaster ride, but it will pay off sooner or later at the end of the day,” said Polk.

Although Florida is one of its top options, the current list of gators may not be ideal for its college situation.

“I want to land in Florida, but at the same time I looked at their list again and they stacked up when they ran back,” said Polk.

Western Kentucky is a program that has stood out throughout its recruitment process and is heavily considered by the talented staff on the day it was signed.

“The coaches are fantastic and talked to me the most,” said Polk. “You and the NIU spoke to me the most.”

“Before the season started, I talked to them every day.”

In addition, one of Polk’s trainers was in contact with the LSU, and an offer may be received before the signing date. In this case, Polk expects to have LSU, Western Kentucky, and NIU hats in front of him during his February ceremony.

McCullon’s decision could be a mess

Benjamin Daniel McCullon, a two-way player who was a broad receiver in the first team of small schools Best of Preps, has some respected applicants.

McCullon, who had 788 yards and 12 touchdowns on 37 catches, currently has Columbia and Brown offerings and two Division II programs in Florida Tech and Saint Anselm. He was also in contact with Duquesne and Division III Union College in New York.

With an impressive list of highly academic programs vying for his service as a football player, the senior is still considering all of his options.

“I’m trying to find a balance between school and football,” said McCullon. “I want a school with a good academic background that will push me out of college and have a name.

“As far as football is concerned, I really want a team of coaches who believe in me, who take the time to watch my film, see my grades and feel that I am the type who can do this on and off the field. “

Do you need a database that Lockdown Safety or Corner can play for a particular game? Or a doer WR? Well, coach, you’re in luck because I’m the guy!

Class of 2020 | 3.2 GPA | 30 ACT ✅

12 TDS | 3INT | 6PBUs | Older season

Recruitment is 100% open. @ BenjaminBucsFB pic.twitter.com/9C2DNRo10D

– Daniel McCullon (@ id1oading), January 13, 2020

McCullon officially visited Florida Tech last weekend and is working to arrange visits to Brown and Union College before February 5.

“(Visiting Florida Tech) was great and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “The coaches were great and I met some of the recruits.

“I also met some children on the team and the facilities were nice. I really liked the school. “

He hopes to limit his options to two or three schools before making his final decision.

“I’ve talked to my family a lot,” said McCullon. “I’m still limiting my options and I’m still talking to some colleges. So it’s still in the air.

“It could really be the day of the signing, honestly.”

Jones hoped for an opportunity

Bry’yon Jones had a productive season when he ran back for Atlantic and received the second team’s Best of Preps award for large schools, but the offerings didn’t pile up for the outstanding senior.

In fact, an offer that Jones originally had from the state of Iowa did not last in his peak season.

“This Iowa state offer is not really valid, so I’m really looking for something else,” said Jones. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter and to having the opportunity to go to college.

“I know I’ll be in college next year.”

Jones did everything he could as a senior to help his stock. He played alongside Montahj Joseph as part of Atlantic’s two-man attack and collected 912 yards and 12 TDs on 80 carry (11.4 yards per carry).

“I know I started very slowly this season, but I got closer to the end and when the playoff time came I didn’t shy away from competition and didn’t let the moment get too big,” said Jones.

Jones attended NAIA St. Thomas University in January to find his football home.

“I just want to find a home that suits me, where I know they want me, and I’m not just going to be a guy on the bottom of the depth map who only takes up space,” said Jones.

