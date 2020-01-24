advertisement

Delonus Kabir from Pahokee and Zach Bohannon from American Heritage review their college options before National Signing Day in February

As National Signing Day approaches on February 5, some outstanding high school football players in Palm Beach County are still looking for the school they’ll call home for the next four years.

Delonus Kabir from Pahokee and Zach Bohannon from American Heritage were both named “Best of Preps” by Palm Beach Post.

Kabir and Bohannon also recently announced the lifting of their commitments to UCF and Stetson and are now considering staying home and participating in Florida Atlantic.

Here they are:

Kabir: “The FAU was there from the start”

Pahokee’s Delonus Kabir announced on January 14 that he was giving birth to the University of Central Florida. Kabir, who has been with UCF since July 2019, has decided not to sign early in December. He had originally expected to sign his letter of intent at that time.

Despite the change in plans, Kabir stayed with UCF for a few weeks before announcing his decision to end social media engagement.

“I just felt that love was no longer there and no longer mutual, so I made the decision to keep going,” said Kabir. “Immediately since I’ve waited so long to make the decision and the day of signing is less than two weeks away … I’m just back in the recruiting world.”

I will leave UCF due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you coach and KnightNation for everything my recruitment is 100% open!

– Delonus Kabir (@DelonusK) January 14, 2020

The offensive lineman was in contact with the FAU and Toledo and hopes to make his decision next week, but has good things to say about the owls.

“The FAU was there from the start of my recruitment and it is almost at home,” said Kabir.

Bohannon looks at everything

American Heritage quarterback Zachary Bohannon, who announced his commitment to FCS Stetson in September 2019, gave up his commitment one day after Kabir.

My recruitment is now 100% open

– BohannonCannon (@ZacharyBohannon) January 15, 2020

Bohannon said an influx of new opportunities, particularly from Division III Mount Union and Midwestern Division II, had forced him to reconsider his commitment.

Bohannon will visit Mount Union, Ohio on Friday and was recently promoted to head coach of offensive coordinator Geoff Dartt.

“I’ve been talking to your offensive coordinator, Coach Dartt, with Mount Union for about a month now,” said Bohannon. “Obviously, Mount Union is one of the top schools because they have a great history of winning national championships. They have great coaches and they operate a system similar to what I did at Heritage.”

One of the most famous alums in Mount Union comes from Palm Beach County. John I. Leonard grad Pierre Garcon was a dual Division III All-American at Mount Union before playing 11 seasons in the NFL.

While Bohannon has great prospects of signaling the 13th division III national champions, he is also open to a more local option.

“I’m currently open to everything,” said Bohannon. “I have not been in contact with the FAU yet, but I would be interested if I had the opportunity to continue at a school like the FAU.”

