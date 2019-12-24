advertisement

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke to Antonio Rudiger on Tuesday after the defender was criticized by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho for his part in sending Son Heung-min to Sunday’s 2-0 win derby.

Son started in retaliation against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as they countered the ball, and referee Anthony Taylor produced a red right after a VAR rating, leaving the Spurs with 10 men for the final half.

Mourinho had taken a dig at Rudiger, who was also allegedly rationally abused after the incident, to go down very easily, telling him to “stand up and play”, but Lampard said the red card was the correct decision .

“With Tony and this incident, when he has to post after the game about something we know is a big deal, I think that questioning his integrity at the time is frustrating,” Lampard told reporters ahead of the game. on Thursday against Southampton.

“What I heard during the post-match commentary and reflection is that Son’s incident was a red card … It wasn’t a brutal red card, but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in modern day.

“I’m not going to question Tony’s integrity about it.”

British media reported on Tuesday that the Spurs had failed in their appeal to the Football Association to overturn Son’s ban and the striker will miss the next three games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Southampton.

Rudiger had asked Tottenham on Twitter to find and punish individuals allegedly directing racist abuse at him during the match, and the club confirmed they were investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

“I saw Tony’s social media post, I thought it was well placed, from the heart and something he obviously feels very strongly about,” Lampard added.

“I would like to think that the players know I’m with them for something like this.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar)

