Manchester United have not made as much progress as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hoped, as they were close to the semi-final stage of the Premier League, but the Norwegian said his team would become more consistent with the experience.

Solskjaer, who took over for United in December last year, has led the team to eighth in the standings after 18 games and their 25-point lead is four fewer than they had collected at this stage last season. passed.

The 2-0 loss to Watford at the end of Sunday was their fifth of the campaign, with the team failing to build on a win over Tottenham Hotspur and the Manchester City champions earlier this month.

“At the moment we are a little further than I hoped,” Solskjaer told British media. “We knew this season was going to be a season with some ups and downs.”

United have failed to win more than two league games in a row this season, but Solskjaer said he needed time to get to their best form.

“This season will be used to find a team for next season, but hopefully we can speed up this process by getting more results,” the 46-year-old added.

“We want to be a team that can go, dominate and bring down teams. It has taken Liverpool a couple of years to get to that state and we need to continue to build because that is what we want to achieve.

“I expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced, and learn from these obstacles.”

United take on ninth place Newcastle United in the league on Thursday before visiting Burnley on Saturday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

