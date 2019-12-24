advertisement

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for a spell on the sidelines after a leg injury sustained in Saturday’s World Cup final at the Club, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The midfielder landed his ankle during a 1-0 win over Flamengo and was substituted in the 75th minute. Klopp confirmed the 26-year-old would not play during the busy festive period when Liverpool play three times in eight days.

“You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is injured,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday’s table clash in Leicester City.

Now we have to see how quickly we can fix it. I don’t know exactly I suffered that injury myself, but years ago it could take a while or it could be fast.

“There is no chance for Thursday and no chance for this year. Oxlade will no longer play (in 2019), that is clear.”

Klopp also said midfielder Fabinho and quarterbacks Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are recovering well but not fit for future games.

“There is no news for anyone else, which is good news,” Klopp added.

Liverpool played two games in Qatar last week after lifting their third trophy of the year following the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs. But Klopp said fatigue would not be a fact when they prepare for the trip to Leicester.

“The road to Qatar was difficult to sleep on, but on the way back it was perfectly normal,” Klopp said. “We had a day off yesterday and I’m pretty sure the boys slept as much as they could. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

