advertisement

The football legend Pele suffers from a kind of depression and hardly leaves the house because he can no longer walk normally due to health problems, his son said in an interview published on Monday.

“He is quite fragile in terms of mobility … and that makes him depressed,” said Edinho about his 79-year-old father, who has had a number of health problems in recent years.

advertisement

“Imagine he’s the” King “, he’s always been such an imposing figure and now he can’t walk normally. He’s very shy and very embarrassed about it,” said his son in an interview on the sports news Website Globoesporte.com has been released.

Pele, the pride of Brazilian football and the only player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), is considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time.

He has been in and out of hospital for various health problems in recent years.

He never fully recovered from one of his hip surgeries and relied on a walker, said Edinho.

“He’s feeling a little better than recently in a wheelchair, but he’s still having a hard time getting around,” said Edinho, 49.

Pele’s public appearances became increasingly rare with age.

He traveled to Paris last April to promote the French promoted Kylian Mbappe, but had to be hospitalized shortly afterwards for kidney problems.

In 2014 he was admitted to the intensive care unit for dialysis after a serious urinary tract infection.

The Brazilian, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has only one kidney after a broken rib during one game forced doctors to remove the other.

He has also had a number of hip problems.

Edinho said that despite these problems, his father is physically “well”.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement