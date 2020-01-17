advertisement

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard poured cold water on reports linking Ross Barkley to a loan move this month at West Ham United, saying on Friday he was happy with the England midfielder.

Lampard said in November that Barkley showed “lack of professionalism” after a video of him without a jumper was shown at a nightclub during an international break.

British media reported this week that the 26-year-old, who returned to action this month after a leg injury received in October, could revive his West Ham club career under his former Everton boss David Moyes .

“There is no talk here that Ross Barkley is going anywhere,” Lampard told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Premier League at Newcastle United placed 13th.

“He is our player, he has played the last two games and he has done well and due to certain circumstances Ross has not featured so much here.

“I have a lot of confidence in Ross. This was news I heard like everyone else this week and I have no feelings for it. I’m very happy with him. “

Lampard, however, said French striker Olivier Giroud could leave the current transfer window after falling under Tammy Abraham in the right order.

Reports have suggested that the World Cup winner could swap the Premier League’s fourth-tier club for Inter Milan.

“The good thing about Ollie is he is experienced. I have a good relationship with him as a club again, if all the circumstances are right, it can happen,” Lampard said.

“While he’s not like that, he’s our player.”

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

