Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy both broke their goal ducks for Brighton & Hove Albion who returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jahanbakhsh, who was given his first start of the season, repaid Graham Potter’s confidence in the midfielder by scoring in the third minute with a fierce low kick in the far corner.

Bournemouth had some chances to equalize in the first half, but Brighton defenders Dan Burn and Lewis Dunk were able to make the final squad blocks as the home side went on a 1-0 break.

Brighton right-back Dan Dan then thought he had even scored his first goal for his club when he placed the ball in the back of the net during a corner kick. However, VAR did not allow it for an offside marginal call when the set piece was received.

Mooy captured a man-of-the-match performance doubling Brighton’s lead in the 79th minute when he got in on Leandro Trossard’s pass and took two sublime touches to set himself up for a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The win, Brighton’s first at home in four games, lifted them to 13th in the standings while Bournemouth remained 16th – two points above the relegation zone – after their seventh loss in nine games. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

