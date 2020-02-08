advertisement

Getafe underscored their ambition to qualify for the Champions League by encouraging Valencia’s direct rivals and beating them 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Getafe’s 37-year-old striker Jorge Molina broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and then doubled their advantage in the 67th, shaking his way through three Valencia defenders before firing home.

Molina’s strike partner Jaime Mata added a third goal in the 88th minute after Valencia’s new signing Alessandro Florenzi was sent off with a straight card.

The rivalry between the two clubs has been muddled in the last year after Valencia won a bitter Copa del Rey tie in the quarter-finals at the stoppage time last season and put Madrid in fourth place in the standings to grab a spot. in the Champions League.

The victory strengthened Getafe’s third place in the standings and left them at 42 points after 23 games, five ahead of Valencia in the fifth. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

