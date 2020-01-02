advertisement

MEXICO CITY – Sixteen inmates were killed and five injured in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s criminal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power.

The fight broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguilla, located on the western flank of the state capital Zacatecas, the state government said.

Local media reported that the dispute was caused by a football game.

At a news conference Wednesday night, State Public Security Minister Ismael Camberos said all prison staff working during the war and in the earlier shift would be investigated.

Cops stand atop a vehicle while watching out of jail after sixteen inmates were killed and five injured in a prison clash at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguilla, on the western flank of the state capital Zacatecas, Mexico 31 December 2019.

Camberos did not comment on the reason for the clash, but said the prison situation was under control.

Following the clash, one inmate was arrested with a firearm, and three more weapons were found in the prison, as well as various knives. Further searches will be conducted in the jail to rule out the presence of additional weapons, Camberos said.

In an interview with the Mexican radio program Aristegui earlier Wednesday, Camberos said officials believe the weapons may have been brought within hours of the New Year’s Eve visit, as a weekend checkup at the jail found no such weapons.

“We are waiting for the results of the investigation – this includes the director, senior managers and commanders – to determine whether to remove staff,” he said.

The jail holds members of five criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, Camberos said. 120 prisoners were displaced after the war in an effort to prevent further violence, he added.

The government has launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for the incident and how the weapons went to prison.

The five injured prisoners are in stable condition, Camberos said in the interview.

Camberos noted that the Cieneguilla prison was built about three decades ago, when Mexico faced a different security landscape.

“We are investing and trying to modernize this prison,” he said.

The incident marks the latest blow to Lopez Obrador’s dirty security record, which took power in December 2018 by pledging to lower record levels of violence. Instead, Mexico was in 2019 on track to surpass last year’s total suicide rate, according to the latest data.

Mexican prisons have long been plagued by violence. In October, at least six inmates died after inmates took over a prison at Atlacholoaya Prison in Morelos State. Video footage from the scene showed guards kneeling against a wall and prisoners being recapitalized, it was reported.

In 2017, at least 28 inmates were killed when a brutal fight broke out in a prison in the resort town of Acapulco. A year ago, at least 50 inmates were killed following a deadly riot at Top Chico Prison in the city of Monterrey.

Although he did not specifically mention the prison war, Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo cited the need to improve the country’s penal system in a series of tweets detailing his security plans Wednesday.

“We will continue to promote the reorganization of prisons to combat the crime that is being organized from there,” he wrote.

