advertisement

Kamya David hides his face when he was paraded with his suspicious phones (PHOTO / Courtesy).

WAKISO – Police in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, have arrested a notorious mobile money fraudster.

Police say the suspect is named Kamya David, aka Ssozi Tony, aka Masavu Senior, owner of the former Masavu Football Club Entebbe.

advertisement

Police say the suspect is operating throughout the Kampala metropolitan area along the Entebbe, Wakiso, Kira, Nansana and other areas.

“He swaps phones and steals lines of agent with floats and pulls it out. How he does it is that he goes to a mobile store, he pretends to send money but he gives a bad nonexistent number. The agent’s phone will therefore not send money. Rather, it will display a message that “this number cannot receive money,” the police said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Police said at that time, he told a mobile money agent to keep trying as he mastered his PIN code.

“After that, he tells the agent that he has to get to the vehicle and choose another number. When he gets in the car, he takes a phone of the same brand as that of an agent from where he transacts, “said the police.

“He comes up with another wrong number and tells the agent to try that one.” Again, it brings a default message. At this point, he tells the agent to give him a phone and he dials it himself. When he receives the officer’s phone, he exchanges it with the similar phone he is holding and it disappears, “added the police.

Police said the suspect was arrested at Bweyogerere after committing the same fraud and after searching his all-new car, 51 phones he had exchanged elsewhere and lines were found.

“Many people have been victims. We have references from Najjanankumbi, Kajjansi and others, “said police.

comments

advertisement