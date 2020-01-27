advertisement

There are still a few thousand tickets left for the SEC men’s basketball competition on Saturday between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers. The game time is set for 3:30 p.m. in the Colonial Life Arena.

With National Signing Day just around the corner, fans participating in the game will get a first look at the new additions to the Carolina soccer team that will be introduced at half-time. Mid-year attendees include Luke Doty, O’Donnell Fortune, Collin Hill, Dominick Hill, Trai Jones, Mohamed Kaba, Vershon Lee, MarShawn Lloyd, Adam Prentice, Chuck Strickland, Jazston Turnetine, Tyshawn Wannamaker, Darryle Ware and Michael Wyman. The rest of Class 2020 will be announced on Wednesday February 5th.

The Gamecock basketball team, led by Frank Martin, has a 11: 8 win this season and a 3: 3 game in the SEC that takes place in Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks are trying to reach a late season to plunge into talks about an offer for the NCAA tournament. Missouri is 9-10 overall and 1-5 in conference action and hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

