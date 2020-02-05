advertisement

An English spectator took his football celebrations to a whole new level after Allan Saint-Maximin won the FA Cup at Oxford, reports The Sun.

At the end of the extra time, the Frenchman won with a fine go-it-alone and sent Newcastle through – a fan was a little too excited.

The fan was seen on the field by enthusiastic Toon fans in bizarre footage that was recorded live by the BBC.

When he approached the billboards, the guy decided to expose his genitals instead of hugging one of his fellow fans.

He pulled up his jacket, dropped his pants and started turning his dick so everyone could see it.

And as if the obscene celebration wasn’t surreal enough, an ad for Viagra can be seen on the electronic hoarding below.

Unfortunately for the BBC, which broadcast the game live, its commentators accidentally increased the value of the comedy.

While the footage was shown, the game’s callers can be heard saying, “This is straight out of the top drawer.”

Before the commentator spoke up: “Something special could happen here.”

The BBC had no idea of ​​the pictures it showed when it quickly detached itself when the culprit became clear in the carnage.

Saint-Maximin even tweeted a meme after seeing the footage titled “Me after seeing the helicopter party”.

Newcastle won 3-2 and posted a fifth-round game against West Brom.

This was originally published in The Sun and republished with permission

Originally published as an obscene helicopter celebration for soccer fans

