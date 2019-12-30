advertisement

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fathered a secret love child with his married neighbor.

Real Madrid’s shot allegedly bedded neighbor Elsa Izac after she signed his Amazon packages when he was living in London with girlfriend Marta Dominguez.

Elsa, the mother of four children, claims that she divorced her banker husband after fumbling with the Belgian footballer.

Little Enzo was born in September 2017, the same month that Courtois and his girlfriend split up.

media_cameraElsa Izac with her baby Enzo

Courtois sealed a dream train to Real Madrid in 2018 for $ 71 million.

A close friend told the Daily Star how Izac let off steam before playing with Courtois at the Chelsea team hotel.

“If Elsa ever had Thibaut’s packages, he would come and ring the bell to say thank you. She found him so polite. Then he would ask her for coffee,” said the friend.

“Then one day she noticed how he was looking at her. Marta Dominguez, his girlfriend, was pregnant at the time. Elsa didn’t appreciate it.

“He looked like he wanted something from her, physically and not emotionally. They started to see each other secretly.

“She was at the hotel the night before the Chelsea games. She had another room on another floor. So they saw themselves. They did that eight or ten times. “

In October 2014, the tapas waitress Jeny Sanchez told how Courtois cheated Marta, who was born in Tenerife, after getting to know each other online.

In an exclusive interview with a Sunday newspaper, she told how the 27-year-old Belgian international wooed her on Twitter before embedding her in a hotel.

In August 2015, Belgian model Emily Vanhoutte claimed that she had an affair with the star goalkeeper behind Marta’s back.

media_cameraThibaut Courtois currently represents Real Madrid in the La Liga.

Courtois, who played two games at Chelsea before joining Real Madrid in August last year, announced that he was parting with Marta when she was about to give birth to her youngest child Nicolas.

“My friend Marta and I are no longer together,” he said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of September, we have decided to end our relationship on amicable terms.

“We both went our own way, even though she was expecting our second child. She moved to Madrid, I stayed in London.

“We still love each other and get on very well, but we don’t have a romantic relationship anymore.”

“But we do not escape our responsibility. We are primarily parents of a beautiful princess, Adriana, and our son Nicolas, who is just being born.

“We will endeavor to give our children the love and attention they deserve.”

Courtois is said to have started meeting with Spanish television host Alba Carillo.

media_cameraThibaut Courtois by Marta Dominguez.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

