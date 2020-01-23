advertisement

This flu season has been named one of the deadliest in decades.

13 million people were affected by the flu in 2019-2020.

In addition to getting an annual flu shot, health experts say that certain foods can also help you prevent the flu by increasing your immunity.

advertisement

Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 has eliminated some of those immunity enhancers with students and staff from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

Many who have joined Ryan have a strong research background in sports sciences and nutrition.

Here are the immunity-enhancing recipes that are shared on Thursday.

Spinach soup Tortellini Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie Roasted muesli Winter Fruit Salad 30 cloves of garlic sauce Homemade granola bars Kiwi Lime Pie Recipe Mean Green Smoothie My favorite spinach salad roasted pumpkin seeds

January CDC facts about the latest flu statistics

CDC estimates that there have been at least 13 million flu diseases, 120,000 hospital admissions and 6,600 flu deaths this season so far.

Flu vaccinations are not yet available this season, but vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and potentially serious complications.

Antiviral drugs are an important supplement to the flu vaccine in the fight against flu. Almost all (> 99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved flu antiviral drugs that are recommended for use in the US this season.

Click here for more flu facts from the CDC.

Go here to see the differences in symptoms of flu and cold.

41.250254

-75.879933

.

advertisement