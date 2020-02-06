advertisement

Laura Lordi @LauraLordiLiz Balmaseda @LizBalmaseda

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 4:44 pm

There are many foodie events this weekend, including the Garlic Fest, the Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival, and a new Artisans and Green Market in Mizner Park

The Garlic Fest brings its distinctive fragrance and almost a dozen musical performances – including The Wailers – to Lake Worth Beach this weekend.

In addition to the festival’s favorites, new garlicky bites await you this year, including:

* Garlic marshmallows

* Garlic funnel cake strips

* Grilled cheese with garlic waffle and all toppings

The all-day festival takes place on Saturdays and Sundays in John Prince Park. General admission tickets cost $ 13.91 online. VIP tickets cost $ 56.97.

Other gourmet events:

The annual Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival takes place throughout the weekend at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Expect a selection of freshly cooked Florida seafood dishes, as well as some vegetarian options, desserts, and beverages (including wine, beer, and cocktails). Expect good music too. The diverse musical lineup includes Aretha Franklin and Tom Petty Tribute Bands and Charanga in Cuban style by Jos Fajardo Jr., the son of the legendary flutist and band leader Jos Fajardo.

The general entrance fee is $ 5 (free for children up to 12 years old). Bites can be bought separately. The festival starts at 4 p.m. Friday and lasts all day Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets here.

Artisan and green market: In addition to the fish festival, a weekly market for products and ready meals is also opened in Mizner Park. The Artisans and Green Market, which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. takes place on Sunday at the southern end of the course (between Yard House and Lord & Taylor). Expect locally grown vegetables and fruits, bread, jams, honey and artisan products.

