Duke Basketball won 30 points against Miami (FL). In the win, coach K got some important bank contributions and a great performance from Matthew Hurt.

Duke Basketball started the 2019-20 season in a great way. They looked like by far the strongest team in the nation in one of the more equal seasons of college basketball that has taken place recently. But like almost every team this year without an undefeated (19-0) San Diego State, Duke suffers a few bumps on the road.

The Blue Devils had an incredible series of non-conference home games that brought Stephen F. Austin a heartbreaking loss. Then, last week, they lost consecutive games against Clemson (on the go) and Louisville (in Cameron Indoor). A rare losing streak in two games for the Blue Devils meant Tuesday’s game against Miami would be much more important than your usual Miami Duke matchup.

In the first half, Duke destroyed the hurricanes at both ends of the floor. In their honor, they played hard and didn’t roll around, but Duke overwhelmed them with their talent on a night when the 3-point shots were really fired.

Coach K saw some great things from Duke in this game that will be of great importance in March. This includes, but is not limited to, Matthew Hurt with his best performance of the season, a lockdown of the entire team, and some solid bank unit contributions. If Trainer K can press the correct dial-in buttons, this Duke team can still be a Final Four squad. But this team has obvious shortcomings that they have so far been able to mask by such good teamwork.

The Duke defense scored one goal and gave 79 points per game over the two lost games. Therefore, it is important to limit the opponent to 59 points in order to win yourself. Let’s take a look at the greatest successes of Duke’s breakout, the right win over Miami.

