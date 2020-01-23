advertisement

Penn State Basketball has won a convincing win over Michigan at the Crisler Center.

Penn State Basketball defeated Michigan 72-63 for the season’s first Big Ten street win. The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start in the first half, shooting 48.3% inside the bow and a respectable 33.3% outside the bow. Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones scored 27 of Penn State’s 37 points together in the first verse.

Penn State came out with a shot in the second half and scorched the nylon with 57 percent after a three-point land shoot. Curtis Jones Jr. went 3-4 down and scored all of his 18 points in the second half. With this, the Blue & White made it through the last stretch and secured the road victory. Here’s head coach Pat Chambers, courtesy of the Big Ten Network.

It was historically difficult to make a profit for @PennStateMBB in Ann Arbor, but they made it for the third time in 24 attempts.

Patrick Chambers joined the postgame to discuss how the Nittany Lions did it: pic.twitter.com/Lht29TbUHP

– Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 23, 2020

Penn State did the job on the defensive rebound side of the ball. The Lions reached for 32 defense boards, which marked their transition injury with 13 fast break points. Penn State’s bank returned to its original form when it outperformed its Wolverine counterparts by 31: 4.

Lamar Stevens completed 34 minutes with 19 points and 9 rebounds. It is also important that he has committed only two personal fouls throughout the game. This played a key role in Michigan’s team defense. When Stevens had the ball, Michigan doubled it frequently and even crawled a third weak side of the defender. This gave Myreon Jones and Curtis Jones Jr. enough room to take a good look at the balls. Steven’s presence changed the defense system and opened shooting and lanes.

With this win, Penn State secured its fifth Quad One win with 13 remaining Big Ten games. These statistics put them in the same conversation as Kansas (8), Iowa and Seton Hall (6), Wisconsin, Baylor and Oregon (5).

Penn State has a full week off. They will play at the Bryce Jordan Center in Indiana on January 29th. The Nittany Lions released 14,750 fans for the state of Ohio. Now that Penn State is officially a “basketball school”, the Legion of Blue will be in full force. The Jordan Center was last packed by more than 7,000 students and is expected to bring the roar.

