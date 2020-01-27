advertisement

Maryland Basketball (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) secured a second consecutive win against Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) in the final seconds. Here are some takeaways from the Terrapins victory.

As Maryland Basketball got into the game after the season’s first away win in Northwestern, the Hoosiers experienced a blistering phase in which they played four of their last five games, including a big win against Michigan State No. 11, despite their national rankings and theirs previous victory over Indiana, Maryland was certainly well equipped to participate in the match.

Maryland fans are not used to starting the Terrapins quickly. When Mark Turgeon’s team opened the game with four consecutive three points, including two from Jalen Smith, many of Maryland’s well-documented road problems were surprised this season.

Despite the violent shots from both teams, Maryland was able to gain a lead of 14 points in the first half with 6:59. Seven different players scored a triple goal for the Terps because they dominated due to their ball movements and pace, although the Hoosiers could keep up with the shooting percentage.

The half-time lead was short.

Indiana jumped out of the break with an 11-1 run and took the first lead in the second half in just four minutes. Maryland looked helpless when Indiana kept 8 points ahead most of the time.

The lead remained for the Hoosiers with almost four minutes of play at seven points. Anthony Cowan pushed a three-pointer clutch off the screen to finish the game at 2:28. After Indiana sales, Aaron Wiggins triple home to get Maryland to play within a minute. When Jalen Smith gave the Terps the lead within fifteen seconds, the Terrapin defense remained strong and forced a miss for the 77:76 win.

The terps were led by Smith, who graduated from the 10/14 shoot with 29 career points. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 16 points.

