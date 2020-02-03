advertisement

The Palm Beach County Food Bank faces the loss of its food permit after a state inspector found two times “a heavy buildup of rat excretions” at the Lantana charity in late January. In September 2019, an inspector repeatedly found mouse droppings.

An inspector from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection visited Palm Beach County Food Bank on January 24th and 31st. In both cases, the inspector reported, the rodent facility was overrun.

“On the floor, pallets, chairs, metal elevators, and metal shelves in the main dry goods warehouse, a large accumulation of rat excretions was observed that was too numerous to count,” the January 31 report said.

The inspector also saw rat droppings in a walk-in refrigerator. During the visit on January 24, the staff kitchen was littered with rat droppings.

The infestation is not a new challenge for the Palm Beach County Food Bank, which stores its food at 525 Gator Lane in Lantana.

The organization was cited twice in September for “a large accumulation of mouse excrement”. In October a state inspector visited again and declared the infestation to be over.

Karen Erren, the managing director of the Food Bank, said she was trying to fix the problem. The nonprofit changed the exterminators last year and hired a manager who focused on cleaning the rat’s facility.

“We agree that this is not acceptable,” said Erren in an interview on Monday. “The focus is on eliminating the problem.”

Erren blamed the age of the nonprofit for this. According to the Palm Beach County real estate appraiser, the warehouse at 525 Gator Lane was built in 1983.

“These older buildings have multiple access points,” said Erren. “It’s a challenging facility.”

The Palm Beach County Food Bank plans to move to a new facility in Lake Worth, Erren said. The organization has raised approximately half of the $ 3 million it needs to move to newer businesses.

According to its tax return, the organization reported sales of $ 10 million for the year to mid-2018. A larger food bank, Feeding South Florida at Pembroke Park, operates a grocery store in Boynton Beach.

Repeated infestations at the Palm Beach County Food Bank raise uncomfortable questions about the quality of the food the organization donates to poor people.

The United Way from Palm Beach County says its Food4Our Kids partnership with the Palm Beach County Food Bank offers “nutritious food packages for children and families of Class K-8 in households with unsafe food across Palm Beach County”.

According to United Way’s recent tax return, The United Way paid $ 325,124 to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

