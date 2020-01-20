advertisement

Christmas is fast approaching and many people are using delivery services to get their packages, but there seems to have been a surge in package thieves or “porch pirates” across Canada.

Porch pirates are thieves who take care of deliveries and try to grab whatever falls into a particular house. Some homes are equipped with security systems that allow homeowners to catch thieves on video, but this method is not always successful in identifying suspects who quickly flee with the spoils of others.

A man was caught by someone in the neighborhood loading his SUV with Amazon boxes in an Oshawa neighborhood on December 12th.

Another thief can be seen on camera stealing a package straight to an entrance of a house in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Some people have taken it upon themselves to return to the thieves. A Colorado woman, Christine Hyatt, filled her old Amazon boxes with garbage and threw the thieves out of her hands.

After the Millennium, it reached several police departments in major cities in Canada. Some of them offered homeowners tips to help prevent this kind of thing from happening.

David Hopkinson, Media Relations Officer for the Toronto Police Service, told The Post Millennial, “There is an increase in thefts during the holiday season.”

“As thieves become more aware of this opportunity and our society becomes more dependent on online shopping, there may be an increase in these types of thefts,” Hopkinson said.

“In some cases where homeowners, their neighbors or citizens in the area have camera or video surveillance, we have been able to collect photos and videos.”

In a study conducted by Ring, a home insurance company, they found that close to 1 in 5 homeowners had stolen their packages. The study showed a burglary stroke around Christmas.

The Edmonton Police Service told The Mill Millial, “Homeowners can also ship packages directly to Canada Post stores if the retailer is able to ship to PO boxes. This is a free service that can be useful for those who are unable to receive their packages. “

The Montreal Police Service referred us to the Office of Defense du Consultant, who told us, “… customers may not be aware of their rights. For example, when a customer takes a photo of the package at his door by the carrier, he may think of fortune when he returns home and the package is gone.This is why we issued a notice saying that it is the dealer’s responsibility to make sure the package is received, and if not, the customer may cancel order and be reimbursed. “

The Post Millennium Post asked a Canadian Post representative if many of their Grinch-era pirates around the holiday season were stealing Christmas packages.

“Absolutely yes, we get a lot of calls during the holidays of course. Even for packages it is pretty annoying. It’s the peak season, but for the calls we are very fast,” the Canadian Post said.

We encourage readers to share any experience of packet stealing with us here at The Mill Mill.

Had a Christmas package stolen from outside your home? Send your story to Post Millennial reporter Sam McGriskin at [protected email]

