advertisement

From locally caught fish to globally inspired seafood dishes, the new and emerging spots share a love of the sea.

The local restaurant scene is swimming with a remarkable number of new and emerging fish restaurants. In view of our coastal location, this may only seem natural. But as lovers of fresh-caught cuisine know too well, finding a decent fish sandwich is not as easy as it should be.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of this new wave of restaurants:

advertisement

High dive

Chef Jeremy and Cindy Bearman’s new fish restaurant opened on January 31 in Rosemary Square. The upscale spot fills the room on the second floor that was still vacant by Bowery Coastal three years ago. Expect a varied selection of fresh, inspired small plates, raw snacks and stronger larger plates as well as a good mix of craft cocktails and interesting wines. The Bearmans also own the popular Oceano Kitchen in Lantana.

High dive: 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 236; 561-437-1437

The blue fish

This Japanese fish restaurant belongs to a national chain and was opened on Monday in Mizner Park in Boca. It is the first location in Florida for The Blue Fish and the only sushi restaurant on the square. In addition to a large selection of sushi and bread rolls for lunch and dinner, the menu offers rice bowls, bento boxes, larger main courses and an omakase option (at the chef’s choice). There’s also a daily happy hour at the bar (4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) with $ 5 snacks and inexpensive drinks.

The Blue Fish: 402 Plaza Real (Mizner Park), Boca Raton; 561-286-3474

LoLa 41 Global Bistro and Sushi Bar

This concept, born in Nantucket, traveled south to the island of Palm Beach, where a spin-off was opened on February 7 in the building that will soon house the luxury boutique hotel White Elephant. Lola 41 belongs to the restaurant family of restaurateur Marco Coelho, which also includes Lola Burger and Lola 42. Experience some taste between East and West at its new location, which took up the space in the street that Trevini Ristorante has freed up. The menu includes sushi rolls, sashimi and other worldwide flavors such as serrano chilli, mussels warmed with harissa and Korean bulgogi. Expect a selection of freshly caught local fish. There is also a caviar service option that includes all the features (such as blinis, crème fraiche, shallots, capers, chives, protein).

LoLa 41: 290 Sunset Ave, Palm Beach; 561-599-5652

FireFin grill

The fresh lionfish served on this PGA boulevard is a kind of mission statement. Just as the name of the restaurant pays tribute to the invasive species, so does the extensive menu. The room where the Carmine’s Ocean Grill was located recently offers a certain atmosphere by the water. The restaurant for dinner has been open since November.

FireFin Grill: 2401 PGA Blvd, Suite 160, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-472-7900

Feuerfisch

A sister restaurant of this nationally celebrated San Diego concept is expected to open in Delray Beach this spring. Lionfish has focused on sustainable fishing and seafood practices and received a nod from the James Beard Foundation for its mission. Expect dishes that range from raw food to creative sushi to eye-catching main courses. No opening date has been announced.

Lionfish: Coming to 307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach this spring

_

Subscribe to Liz Balmaseda’s weekly “At the Table” newsletter to learn more about food and dining. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.

advertisement