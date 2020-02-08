advertisement

A ceremonial fire is burning At the head of British Columbia Parliament, supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary bosses join protests across Canada to stop a natural gas pipeline project in the northwest of the province.

A group spokesman said the fire was contained in a steel fire pit on the front steps of the building, where dozens of people spent the night outdoors in blankets and sleeping bags.

According to Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, the presence of a large pile of chopped firewood and a sleeping area near the ceremonial entrance to the legislature suggests that people could plan a longer stay.

The B.C. Legislature is not the only place where people have acted against the pipeline – demonstrators in Ontario have stopped rail traffic east of Toronto.

Meanwhile, according to the RCMP, several of their vehicles have been damaged by metal spikes at a protest site where people resist the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Wet’suwet’en near Smithers.

Four people were arrested by RCMP on Friday when demonstrators continued to have access to the site and organized blockades.

Mounties said the vehicles were damaged when they entered a judge restricted zone on Friday evening.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

