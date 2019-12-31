advertisement

People all over the world are starting to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020.

The Pacific Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati nations were the first to see the New Year – when it was 31 o’clock on December 31 on the east coast of the United States and 11 o’clock UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global standard). . New Zealand was next, an hour later.

American Samoa, just 101 miles from Samoa, but in a completely different time zone, has to wait a full day before he sees it in 2020.

There are 39 different local times in use – including two that are more than 12 hours ahead of UTC – meaning that it takes 26 hours for the whole world to enter the new year.

So, if you really, really, really like to hum ‘Auld Lang Syne’, the list below will bring you to mind – again and again.

This is the moment when the world enters the new year in relation to the east coast time.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

5 hours ET Samoa, Tonga and Christmas Island / Kiribati

5.15 p.m. Chatham Islands / New Zealand

6 a.m. New Zealand (with a few exceptions) and five more locations / islands

7 a.m. Small region of Russia and seven more locations

8 o’clock in the morning. Lots of Australia and seven more (including Melbourne and Sydney)

8:30 am. Small region of Australia (including Adelaide)

9 o’clock Queensland / Australia and six more (including Brisbane)

9:30 in the morning. Northern Territory / Australia (including Alice Springs)

10 a.m. Japan, South Korea and four more

10:15 am Western Australia / Australia

11 hours China, Philippines and 10 more

Afternoon Lots of Indonesia, Thailand and seven more

12:30 a.m.. Myanmar and Cocos Islands

1 o’clock in the afternoon. Bangladesh and six more

13.15 hrs Nepal

1:30 pm India and Sri Lanka

14.00 hours Pakistan and eight more

2.30 a.m. Afghanistan

3 p.m. Azerbaijan and eight more

3.30 p.m. I ran

16.00 hours Moscow / Russia and 22 more

5 p.m. Greece and 31 more (including Egypt, South Africa and Romania)

6 p.m. Germany and 45 more (including Algeria, Italy, Belgium and France)

19:00 United Kingdom and 24 more (including Portugal and Iceland)

8 p.m. Cabo Verde and two more

9 o’clock in the evening. Regions of Brazil and South Georgia / Sandwich Islands

22 hours Most of Brazil, Angetina and nine more

10.30 a.m. Newfoundland and Labrador / Canada

11 p.m. Some regions of Canada and 28 more

Wednesday January 1, 2020

Midnight US (east coast) and Cuba

1 hour US (Central), Mexico and nine more

2 o’clock US (Mountain) and two more

3 hours US (Pacific) and four more

4 hours USA (Alaska) and regions of French Polynesia

4:30 a.m. Marquesas Islands / French Polynesia

5 hours. USA (Hawaii) and two more

6 a.m. American Samoa and two more

7 a.m. Many of the smaller remote islands of the US (unused US territories in the Pacific)

