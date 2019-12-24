advertisement

Ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas (Eve)!

Settings is about to be a busy day for the cheerful old friend as Santa Claus sets out to give gifts to billions of people around the world.

As of 9am PT on Christmas Eve, Santa had already delivered nearly two billion gifts, and perhaps some charcoal bumps, to good children around the world.

Want to know when Santa will fall near your home? Follow Santa’s location directly, here.

Meanwhile, trackers – young and old – around the world can speak to a live telephone operator to inquire about Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, the operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based in north Toronto.

It was just over 60 years ago when an incorrect ad led to the globally enjoyed annual tradition.

In 1955, a newspaper ad directing children to call Santa directly included the wrong number.

Instead of directing the children to call Santa, the phone rang with the on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took over the tradition.

Followers can speak to an operator by calling toll-free 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

