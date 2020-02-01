advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Eduard Folayang is considered one of the greatest lightweights in ONE championship, but that changed against Pieter Buist.

Folayang had to find ways to reduce the distance between him and the 6-foot-2 buist, who was different from the other fighters in his division who were three or four inches under six feet.

Buist’s reach and physical advantage posed a problem for Folayang when the tall Dutchman made a decision to win against the Filipino icon.

“I think my adjustment, my calculations against him were not that good,” said Folayang after their fight in the ONE: Fire and Fury co-main event. “In such a short time, I could not adapt to its range and height advantage.”

“It was only during the fight that I realized how big it was,” added Folayang with a laugh.

Buist’s length was immediately apparent in the match when he marked Folayang with a kick in the temple and followed it with a straight straight that forced the Filipino to win in the first round.

While the Lakay team proved to be the better grappler when it came into contact with spinning heels, Buist was still able to find the target in the third round and almost defeated the landslide with a well-placed head butt.

“I have to go back and see where I made my mistakes,” said Folayang (22-9), who has lost three of his last four fights.

Buist was just a last-minute opponent for Folayang after 5-foot-11 Ahmed Mujtaba, who originally competed against the Filipinos, was eliminated from the fight.

Mujtaba, who was two inches shorter than Buist, was also a natural grappler and it was this style that Folayang was preparing for.

“I will lie if I say that this loss is not painful,” said Folayang. “I was originally ready to face a grappler. We also have no one on the team with this size or range. “

