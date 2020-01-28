advertisement

The 35-year-old Eduard Folayang is in a phase of his career in which world championship titles are no longer offered as often as before.

Folayang will face Dutch champion Pieter Buist on Friday in the penultimate fight of ONE: Fire & Fury in the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Of course [that’s a must for me]. This fight is really important because I don’t want to deviate from my trip to a championship, ”Folayang told reporters on Tuesday during an open practice session at One Esplanade in Pasay City.

“This is important because if I win that, I will get closer to another title shot and that is what I want to do.”

Baguio City pride lost its light belt for the second time last year when Shinya Aoki fell asleep in her rematch before Eddie Alvarez was stopped in the opening round five months later at the Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Folayang returned to success after winning a technical win against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu after being injured by an accidental head butt at Masters of Fate in Manila two months ago.

But Folayang knows he would need a convincing win over Buist, a Muay Thai specialist, to get back on the cover.

“I have to be at a higher level this time and I am more motivated to go into this fight,” said Folayang, who was originally supposed to face Ahmed Mujtaba.

