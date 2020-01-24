advertisement

Motorists have been warned to take extra care after a car “somersaults” on a farm in foggy weather.

The accident happened today at 5:50 a.m. on Melton Road in Barrow upon Soar, near Loughborough, in heavy fog.

Two firefighters, the police and the ambulance service were present, but the driver suffered only minor injuries from her seat belt.

“She was a very lucky woman,” said crew manager Rich Gilby.

“The car made a somersault in the building, causing a crack in the porch of the farm, but it managed to get out of the vehicle.

“It was very foggy and it certainly could have been a factor.”

Firefighters ensured that the vehicle was safe for salvage and that the building was structurally sound – Mr. Gilby said the damage was not serious enough to call for a building inspector.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted the accident around 6:10 am, adding another tweet 10 minutes later: “Reports say it’s like pea soup. Drive carefully in foggy weather. Headlights on and reduce your speed.

Leicester’s traffic control service said in a tweet at 6:50 a.m., “It’s foggy this morning, so extra care is needed in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

