CALABASAS – Cloudy skies and fog reported at helicopter crash site that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others are likely to become a major focus of aviation experts investigating weekend tragedy near Los Angeles.

A Bryant-owned Sikorsky S-76 host slammed into a steep hill Sunday morning, outside the city of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, igniting a brush fire and spreading debris over a quarter acre of grassy terrain.

Hours later, Los Angeles County authorities said all nine people in the helicopter had perished in the crash.

The deaths of Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were confirmed by the National Basketball Association as expressions of mistrust and sadness poured out by fans, fellow athletes and politicians.

Bryant and his entourage were reported by local media to have gone to a sports academy in the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, where he would have coached his daughter’s basketball team in a youth tournament.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board began arriving in the area Sunday to begin separate investigations into the collisions.

Among the factors expected to be at the forefront of the probe are weather conditions, given that forecasters reported low cloudiness and limited visibility in the vicinity at the time of the collision, and various eyewitnesses report thick fog over the foothills where the helicopter landed.

The fog in the area was so bad on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Department raised its helicopter fleet until that afternoon, the Los Angeles Times and CNN reported. It was not known whether Bryant’s helicopter pilot had been trained in instrument-only flying in limited-visibility situations.

A star once before was known since his playing days to frequently travel by helicopter to avoid the infamous Los Angeles area traffic.

Bryant was attacked for fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers – 18 of them as a starter – winning five NBA championships. He was the fourth highest scorer in league history with 33,643 career points.

Others aboard the destiny helicopter, in addition to the pilot, included a teammate from Bryant’s daughter’s basketball team and a parent of the teammate, NBC News reported.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also one of the victims, the Orange County Register reported, citing assistant coach Ron La Ruffa. So was Christina Mauser, the girls’ basketball coach, according to the Los Angeles Times and TMZ Sports.

None of the dead were named Sunday by Los Angeles County officials who said they were awaiting positive identification of the remains by medical examiners and notification to relatives.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Calabasas, California; Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta, Andrew Hay, Mekhla Raina, Andrew Both, Rory Carroll, Jane Ross and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Richard Pullin)

