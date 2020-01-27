advertisement

CALABASAS – Weather conditions may appear to be under investigation by investigators trying out the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, as they hijacked the skies and rising fog. other aircraft.

Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 spacecraft collided on a steep hill outside the city of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, igniting a brush fire and spreading debris over a quarter. acres (1,000 square feet) of grassy land.

Hours later, Los Angeles County authorities said all nine people in the helicopter died in the crash.

The deaths of Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were confirmed by the National Basketball Association as expressions of mistrust and sadness poured out by fans, fellow athletes and politicians.

Bryant and his entourage were reported by local media to have gone to a sports academy in the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, where he would have coached his daughter’s basketball team in a youth tournament.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board began arriving in the area Sunday to begin separate investigations into the collisions.

Among the factors expected to be at the forefront of the probe are weather conditions, given that forecasters reported low cloudiness and limited visibility in the vicinity at the time of the collision, and various eyewitnesses report thick fog over the foothills where the helicopter landed.

The fog in the area was so bad Sunday morning that both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department established their helicopter fleets, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing officials.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” a Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Times.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships in his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was known from his playing days to frequent helicopter rides to avoid the infamous Los Angeles area traffic.

Some media have identified the pilot as Ara Zobayan, adding that he was instrumental, or qualified to fly in the fog.

CNN reported that air traffic controllers on Sunday gave the pilot “Special Visual Flight Rules”, or special clearance to fly in less than optimal weather.

Furthermore, the pilot asked air traffic controllers for continuous monitoring, or “flight tracking,” but was informed that he was flying too low, CNN said.

“Two eco-rays, you’re still too low to follow the flight at this time,” one air traffic controller told the pilot, perhaps in the sense that the chopper was too low to be seen on the radar, CNN said. quoting audio from the LiveATC.net website.

Others aboard the destiny helicopter, besides the pilot, included a teammate from Bryant’s daughter’s basketball team, Alyssa Altobelli, and daughter parents John and Keri Altobelli.

John Altobelli was about to begin his 28th season as a baseball coach at Orange Coast College after winning his fourth state championship last year, the college said in a news release announcing his death.

The same statement identified Keri and Alyssa Altobelli as victims of the collision.

The Altobells are survived by Alyssa’s two sisters and sisters, J.J. and Lexi, the college said.

Also killed on board was Christina Mauser, an assistant coach for girls’ basketball at a private school in Orange County, Mayor Katrina Foley of Costa Mesa, California, said on Twitter.

Mauser was the wife of Matt Mauser, the singer with rock and party band Tijuana Dogs, who mourned his wife with a statement on Facebook.

“My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thanks for all the good wishes, they mean a lot,” Mauser wrote.

Sarah Chester and her high school daughter Payton were also on board, according to a Facebook post by elementary school principal Todd Schmidt.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Calabasas, California; Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

