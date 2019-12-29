advertisement

Warren Foegele scored two goals and added an assist when the Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed the visiting Capitals in Washington 6-4 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was the first meeting in Raleigh as the teams faced off in a seven-match series last spring in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-off. Carolina retired from a rampage by winning that series. This meeting opened the homeland of Carolina’s seven games.

Washington has lost two games in regulation within a three-game period only for the second time this season. The Capitals have given up a total of 13 goals in those two hurdles, the other coming to Boston on Monday.

The Hurricanes also scored Lucas Wallmark, Dougie Hamilton, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov, who won in Washington overtime in the second game of the season. Svechnikov’s empty totals came with 4:02 left, increasing the lead to 6-3.

Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Richard Panik scored for the Capitals.

Carolina goalkeeper Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the win after losing in his last two decisions.

Braden Holtby of the Capitals stopped 23 shots. It was only the fifth time in Holtby’s last 23 games that Washington did not secure at least one point.

Foegele had Carolina’s second and fourth touchdowns, pushing his season total to eight goals. He had spent five games without a goal.

Wallmark opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the game with a powerful play. He pushed his points to one of the best six career games.

After Foegele made it 2-0 just eight seconds into the second period, Dowd turned in two with one to pull the Capitals within 2-1.

But the Hurricanes wasted little time in regaining the two-goal advantage, with Hamilton scoring less than two minutes later when set by Foegele pushing the ice.

Ovechkin closed the gap with a second-period goal in a power play, scoring his 24th goal of the season. Foegele pushed it to 4-2 just over three minutes later.

After Kuznetsov beat Washington within one minute of 18 minutes, Necas scored 80 seconds later.

The Capitals lost quarterback Christian Djoos to an upper body injury in the first period.

