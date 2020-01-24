advertisement

“There are three stores that close,” says Willie Burke, who runs a shoe repair shop on Ballinasloe’s main street, local independent TD Denis Naughten, when he advertises in the city of Co Galway.

The decline of rural areas has hit the city hard, and locals are not afraid to raise it when they meet with the former Minister of Communications.

“You have to be very brave to start a business in this city,” said Burke to the TD, who had worked as a Fine Gael politician for years before doing it alone.

Another shopkeeper in town was particularly angry. “Cities are dying everywhere,” says the woman to Naughten, pointing to her mostly empty shop as an example of the problems that small towns are struggling with.

For Mike O’Brien, who works in a pub in Ballinasloe, employment is the main electoral problem. “We lost a few factories a few years ago. We came back a bit, but we never fully recovered, ”he says.

While there was a lot of frustration in Ballinasloe over rural decline, health care and employment, there was little sign of hostility or aggression towards the naughts. In fact, many locals greet him like an old friend.

In some places, pedestrians strive to greet him, which is always a good sign for a politician looking for votes: “I knew your father well,” says one passerby, referring to the late Fine Gael TD Liam Naughten in a traffic accident in 1996.

“I think you’re great,” says native Mary Murray when he advertises at her home. Naughten had once helped a relative with a pension problem. “He fought and fought. He is really a very talented man, ”she says.

hospital beds

But not everything was clear for Naughten. A man standing in front of a pub on the city’s main street asked him about the lack of beds in the Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe. A 50-bed ward will soon break ground, the TD promised.

“I hope that’s not a promotional promise,” replies the man. “You want to achieve something with this country.”

His independent status in the Dáil is beneficial for some: “Independent, right? I think that’s the right way to go, ”says Rose, who refused to be identified, and described Naughten as“ very articulate ”and“ mature ”. “He didn’t fall from the sky,” she adds. “His father was a politician.”

The closure of St. Brigid’s Hospital psychiatric hospital in 2013 was raised by many. For decades it has helped people with mental illnesses and addicts and provided permanent jobs for the locals.

Even in a city where it is difficult to attract new people, homelessness is very important: “This is a very big problem. I am quite a bit in Galway and Athlone and see people on the side of the road. It’s just shocking, ”says social welfare student Joseph Burke (21).

“Nothing seems to be done at the moment. The numbers seem to be increasing and there are children on the street,” he says. Naughten argues for vacant properties to be brought onto the rental market.

Broadband controversy

Naughten made headlines nationwide 15 months ago when he stepped down as communications minister and grappled with a bidder for the National Broadband Plan.

However, the issue is of little interest in Ballinasloe, where local affairs dominate.

Thinking about this time, Naughten said he felt “he had no choice” but to step down in 2018.

“It annoyed me very much that the Taoiseach did not give me the opportunity to have the audit carried out by (accountant) Peter Smyth and at that point to have the decision taken that had to be made.”

Naughten, who was predicted to be the future leader of Fine Gael, leaves the door a bit ajar when asked if he could ever see himself in the Fine Gael herd again.

“I went to the people in 2016 as an independent candidate. I said that if I was elected, I would be an independent TD in Dáil Éireann, and on this occasion I say to the people: “If I am elected an independent TD, I will be an independent TD for the entire term of that Dáil his . ‘ “

