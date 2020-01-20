advertisement

The Indian team is currently in Bangalore for the national coaching camp, which will end on December 15.

After a three-week break for Christmas and New Year, the main group will return to camp on January 5 to prepare for the New Zealand tour.

“Our focus will be on fitness and recovery. While the plan is to hold high-quality meetings with good teams as a result of the Olympics, we all need to manage our body and mind well, ”he said. .

“We need to get to the right peak, and by going to the Olympics in Tokyo, I believe fitness will play a huge role in the fairness of the teams,” he added.

It was a season of events for the Indian team as it attracted a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games, where for the first time in the history of the game there will be back-to-back matches.

In the qualifying round of the Premier League, the team has also won loyal victories against quality sides such as Spain, Ireland, Japan Aponia, China, Korea, England, among others.

Over the past year, their feat has brought a number of letters of gratitude, awards and recognition, which Ryan sees as the new era of women’s hockey in the country.

“The fact that people were never expecting great results from the Indian women’s team has always bothered us. No one expected that we would win, just participation would be enough. But now I see this attitude changing to the Indian women’s hockey team, “she said. .

“We have proven in our performances in 2018 and 2019 that we too can achieve greatness.”

The experienced striker received the Sportsman of the Year award at the FICCI India Sports Awards in New Delhi on Wednesday (December 11th).

“Personally, this award is a great impetus for me to be better and to contribute to my team’s work. I also think that such recognition highlights Indian women’s hockey in different genres of people who do not necessarily have to be hockey followers, ”he said.

“I believe it will only help develop the sport. I would like to see the Indian team inspire more women to take up the sport professionally.

