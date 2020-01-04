advertisement

Despite the economic struggles over the Florida overpass, nobody expects voters in Okeechobee County or other dependable red rural areas to vote for anyone other than President Trump in November.

Okeechobee County, Florida’s rural area known for its agriculture, fishing, and Republican choices, has one of the weakest economies in the state.

Economic output fell 9.6 percent in 2018 and was ranked last among the 67 counties in Florida, according to statistics released by the United States Department of Economic Analysis in December.

“I think this county is by far satisfied with current politics,” said Phillip Berger, broker at Coldwell Banker Berger Real Estate in Okeechobee.

Okeechobee is one of only six counties in Florida where economic activity has shrunk in the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

Other stragglers are the counties of Hendry and Hardee, areas of the state that Berger calls “Flyover Florida” – places overlooked by wealthier coastal areas, not to mention the millions of tourists who come to the state for theme parks and beaches.

Brad Coker of Mason-Dixon Polling & Research in Ponte Vedra Beach sees little chance that the economic struggles in rural Florida will change the deep red color of his election card.

With Florida’s electorate increasingly polarized, voters in Okeechobee County are unlikely to blame Trump for a dying local economy.

“It won’t change many people,” said Coker.

In 2016 Trump won Okeechobee County with 40 points. He won 41 points in Hardee County and 62 points in Union County, another shrinking economy in 2017 and 2018.

But Trump’s base in Florida is the economy, and instead of difficult times at home, there are record rates and unemployment across Florida and the nation.

“I don’t think it will hurt him that much,” said Coker. “Voters in these countries are more tied to social problems than the guys who are interested in big government solutions.”

Despite the gloomy economic statistics from Okeechobee County, the county town of Okeechobee (5,596 inhabitants) presents an image that is more hustle and bustle than misery.

A city broker reported numerous closings in the last two days of 2019. The clerk at the Rustic Store, a downtown store that sells furniture and frills, said the shop was open on Saturday after Black Friday during Small Business has been ambushed.

There are empty buildings and empty shop windows, but Okeechobee also has a new Aldi and a Wawa is under construction. The recently opened downtown juice shop costs $ 10 for an acai bowl, and coastal florists pay the same price.

“We’re doing well,” said David Hazellief, a broker at Century 21 Hazellief & Prevatt Realty in Okeechobee.

Hazellief is not as good as the rest of the state. The Florida economy grew vigorously by 3.2 percent in 2018, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

But Okeechobee County is good about a metric. Official unemployment was 2.8 percent in November, a microscopic figure that matched the unemployment rate in Palm Beach County.

With such results, nobody expects voters in Okeechobee County to change their minds in November.

“I don’t see anyone out there who is strong enough to fight Trump,” said Hazellief.

A poll by Mason-Dixon among Florida voters in late December found that Joe Biden was the only democratic candidate who would beat Trump in a head-to-head race. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg would all lose against the incumbent, the poll said.

Democrats dream of winning the nation’s largest swing state, but that hope is hampered by the fact that Florida’s $ 1 trillion economy is booming in the Trump era.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in November, an all-time low and below the national average of 3.5 percent.

From November 2018 to November 2019, state employers created 2.5 percent new jobs, one of the best exhibitions in the country. Tourism continues to set records and construction cranes run across the state.

In an unusual turn, the subway areas, which were among Trump’s biggest winners, strongly opposed the president in the 2016 elections.

The state’s five largest counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, and Hillsborough – have unemployment rates as high as 2.8 percent. Clinton won them all easily.

Among Florida’s major counties, Orange County’s tourism mecca has the most robust economy in the state. The unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in November at an almost unimaginable level.

Orange County’s economy grew 4 percent in 2017 and 2018, well above the national average. Trump lost Orange County against Clinton by almost 25 points.

When he tries to convince the skeptics in urban Florida, Trump emphasized economic results as favorable as an increase in vacation spending and the record run on the stock exchange.

Of course, Trump’s support in Florida isn’t limited to the difficult rural areas. He posted double-digit gains in countries like Brevard, Sarasota and St. Johns, all of which saw strong economic growth in Trump’s first two years in office.

“NASDAQ RISES 72.2% SINCE OUR GREAT 2016 ELECTION VICTORY! DOW UP 55.8%, ”Trump tweeted just before Christmas. “The best is yet to come!”

His pitch to Florida voters included a steady dose of such statistics.

“Trump is trying to take care of the economy,” said Coker. “That is his greatest strength.”

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio561

