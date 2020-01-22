advertisement

Bye-bye week starts on Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh

VOORHEES – It’s like the last day of school and everyone looks at the clock.

Before this bell rings and the players leave bye-bye to take a few days on the beach to take flights to exotic locals like the Turks and Caicos Islands, there is a test left, and it’s big.

Tuesday night, the Flyers meet Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on the east side of Pennsylvania for the first time this season.

“It’s exciting when you can play these games at home and the fans are there,” said Scott Laughton. “We had the big one (event Sunday) with the subscribers and they’re all excited. It’s an exciting game during the break but we have to get two points and they play good hockey so we have to stop them.”

No one else has been able to do this lately. The penguins have stood at 14: 3: 1 since mid-December and most of them were without Captain Sidney Crosby. On Sunday, they recognized the Boston Bruins by three goals in the first half and won regularly 4: 3.

Goalie Tristan Jarry got the best result in the league (0.929) and is second to the average (2.16). No matter how many penguins are injured (Evgeni Malkin missed 13 games this season, Crosby 28 and Jake Guentzel, who scored 20 goals for this season), there is always someone who can improve.

“They have pretty good players on this team, but they can call a player who scores 20 goals,” said defender Robert Hgg. “Anyone out there (against them) has to do their job and we have to be on the same side. It’s a little bit more, this rivalry.”

Is it still?

Gone are the days when Peter Laviolette was on the bench, pointing a finger and yelling at a Pittsburgh coach who happened to be the best man at his wedding. No more Matt Cookes or Dan Carcillos. It feels a bit polite.

“Ten years ago, hockey was a little bit different,” said Hgg. “I still feel … I mean, the outdoor game last year and the game before it happens (see above). It still feels like we don’t want to play against them and they don’t like us either. It’s all you need for a good game, I think. “

“I think it has decreased somewhat the year I came in,” added Scott Laughton. “This year I was drafted (2012), it was really bad with the playoff series, so we played in this lockout and had a good game there after the lockout, but see how the game has changed not that much. Obviously a team that you still hate and don’t want to lose against. “

The Flyers take part in the game after winning four of their last six games and three of these victories against division leaders. They are a completely different team on Heimeis (16-4-4) than on the road (10-13-2) and are one point ahead of the last placeholder, while Pittsburgh is nine points ahead and second in the Metropolitan Division ,

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that Dominik Kahun is concerned, but Dominik Simon will play against the Flyers, and defender Justin Schultz is confident that he will also play. Flyers call Michael Raffl “everyday”. Raffl scored a big goal from Dustin Brown of Los Angeles and left the game in the third half. He was a full participant in Monday’s training. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault left the practice on Monday with an illness and was unable to comment.

There’s not much to say anyway when you face the penguins, though Claude Giroux says what makes rivalry really good is a playoff matchup, and the Flyers have had nothing to do with the penguins since 2018.

“I think it’s different (than rivalry used to be),” said Giroux. “When I first entered the league, I thought in the first six years that it was the highest possible level. These rivalry teams just need a game to get back to where it was. You have played pretty well lately. Crosby is back, so they’re pretty healthy now. It is important for us that we show our best game at home. “

“There is one game left before the break and it is easy not to be mentally there but to play against Pittsburgh. I think everyone will be busy tomorrow,” said Hgg. “It’s going to be a good game for us before the break. It’s always fun to play against them.”

