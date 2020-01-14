advertisement

Goalie Carter Hart leaves training early with an obvious lower body injury

PHILADELPHIA – While the season is limited to the last 36 games, the Flyers are still hoping to get Nolan Patrick back sometime.

The 21-year-old center has missed the entire campaign for a chronic migraine headache disease, but continues to train daily and remains patient to be released for contact work at some point.

“I expect him to play this year,” said Chuck Fletcher at Tuesday’s skate zone press conference. “It’s just my guess, I’m just speculating here. He skated harder, skated again and increased his heart rate. Feel a little better.

“It’s hard to predict. As soon as we get more information and he’s unlocked for contact, we’ll let everyone know. He’s making progress, but there is no clear path to where this will lead.”

Patrick was planned as a third-line center behind Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes this season. Losing him hurt the flyers in their lower rows.

“It certainly affected our depth a bit,” said Fletcher. “We have a lot of young players and we’re demanding a lot from them right now. Every team has injuries, so I don’t like that as an excuse.

“I don’t think you expect a young player who you thought was a big part of your team to be really unavailable to you. That was certainly difficult.”

An additional advantage for Patrick is that he is right-handed. The only other right-handed man on the list is Claude Giroux.

“We only have one real Centerman (Giroux),” said Fletcher. “When you take a penalty, most teams have more than one real shooter. You can choose the side of the ice you want to kick off.

“(Patrick) is a young player, we still believe that he has a really good future ahead of him. You speak to many medical professionals and expect him to come back. So I am optimistic that he will do it. “

Fletcher was asked if he wanted to close a store for another center at the close of trade (February 24).

“It’s quite difficult to find another Nolan Patrick, a 21-year-old with such skills,” said the GM. “They don’t fall from trees. There isn’t much. We look at what we can find out there.”

The loss of Patrick and Oskar Lindblom (fighting a rare form of bone cancer) probably cost the Flyers around 50 goals. That makes a deal tempting.

“You are always looking for ways to improve your team,” said Fletcher. “They always talk to teams on the phone. I don’t know if it makes sense to pay a high rent. I don’t think this is the right step for this group.

“If we can add a striker who can help our team, sure. But where will we be in six or twelve months? You always look at what you want to give up. “

Hart leaves the practice early

Goalkeeper Carter Hart left training early Tuesday and the Flyers were unsure of his status for the game in St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Hart should use Brian Elliott. Coach Alain Vigneault said Hart may have suffered a lower body injury. The team hoped to have an official diagnosis on Tuesday.

“He felt something in the lower body,” said Vigneault. “As far as I know, after last night’s game (Monday night, a 6/5 win over Boston), everything was fine and everything was fine this morning.

“So I’m not quite sure what happened between the goalies warming up. I stepped on the ice and two minutes later he got out.”

Brown almost done

Fletcher announced that defender Justin Braun (groin area) may be back on time for Saturday’s home game against Los Angeles.

Shayne Gostisbehere also underwent knee surgery on Tuesday. It was considered a success and should be ready for a game on January 31st in Pittsburgh.

Thoughts about Lindblom

Fletcher released an update on Oskar Lindblom, who was fighting a rare form of bone cancer.

“I only know he’s undergoing treatment,” said Fletcher. “I wasn’t here the other day, we had our scout meetings. I wasn’t in town, so I wasn’t at the ice rink when he came by. I know everyone was excited to see him. At some point we’ll leave it to Oskar and his Camp.

“In a situation like this where your personal health and non-hockey are at stake, you always want to be careful with what you say. Treatments are going and I know he has a great attitude. But it’s probably pretty early in the process to have this kind of update. Depending on what Oskar thinks, hopefully we can make it available sometime. “

Fletcher hopes to have Lindblom back next season.

“I hope so,” he said. “I pray to God for that. When he returns to ice hockey, this obviously means that he has an excellent position in his fight. We only keep our hopes up. I am sure that he has many things on his mind at the moment. But if he plays hockey at this time next year, that would be a great conclusion. “

