Score four goals in the third period in a 5-1 win behind Kevin Hayes, Travis Sanheim and Carter Hart

PHILADELPHIA – It’s the 60th time you’ve faced future Hall of Fame goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist, and it remains as exciting for the Flyers as ever.

Perfect example: game on Monday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.

Lundqvist, undoubtedly the greatest goalkeeper in New York Rangers’ history, and Carter Hart, who could one day wear this label for the Flyers, were a perfect match.

At least until the third section, in which the Flyers scored four unanswered goals.

When it was over, the Flyers scored a hard-earned 5-1 win at Wells Fargo Center thanks to two goals from Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim.

The first of the two Hayes goals scored a 1-1 draw in the third third after 7:31. The victory extended the Flyers’ winning streak to four games during the Christmas break.

Hayes, a former ranger, ended a tic-tac-toe game with James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee, the latter positioning Hayes in position for a rising shot after Lundqvists glove.

It is the first time that the Flyers have defeated Lundqvist five times in a row in his illustrious career.

With the win, the Flyers climbed to third place in the Metropolitan Division via Carolina and Pittsburgh.

The flyers managed to score 1-1 with just 1.7 seconds in the second half.

Sanheim scored the first of his two goals by taking control of the puck on the boards and managed to get one last shot as he might be running out of time.

In the meantime, Travis Konecny ​​was stationed on the right post and may have served as a distraction. Sanheim’s shot somehow found its way under Lundqvists field and made the goalkeeper shake his head.

From a statistical perspective, this was an important goal.

At the time of the start of the game, the Flyers were only 1: 11: 2 behind after two intervals. But they were 19-0-3 if they either led or remained undecided after two periods.

Sanheim also scored an insurance goal of playing 4:11. Hayes added his second at 2:45. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored in the last minute. It was Aube-Kubel’s first NHL goal.

At the start of the first round, the Rangers took a 1-0 lead after Jesper Fast had undercut the goal.

Hart saved defender Brady Shjei, but the puck managed to fast forward after 6:44 minutes after being shot in the net. It was only the third goal that the Flyers gave up in their first 37 games.

The Flyers managed to complete more than a minute of New York power play in the first third. They considered the Rangers a shot in the five-on-three situation and in the remaining five-on-four situation.

The pitlick game is getting more intense

Since Tyler Pitlick took on a larger role in Konecny’s recent concussion break, he has taken his game to a higher level.

The Minnesota native has contributed to both ends of the ice and he is proud of that.

It is also an important reason why the Flyers remain in the top 10 on penalties.

“I think I went in that direction before (Konecny ​​injury),” said Pitlick. “I think that’s why they gave me this opportunity. I thought I was playing well with JVR (van Riemsdyk) and Raff (Michael Raffl).

“Then injuries happened and I got injured. But I think it gets better and better.”

Short shots

For van Riemsdyk, the ranger game was the 299th flyer. … The planes are absent until Saturday when they embark on a six-game trip in San Jose. They also stop in Anaheim, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Arizona and Carolina. “It will be a good test for us,” said Shayne Gostisbehere. Hopefully we can leave these three losses behind. For us, it’s all about coming out and getting off to a good start. “

