The old opponent’s hit Sidney Crosby after 55 seconds is the difference

PITTSBURGH – In a minute it looked like January 22nd. In the next, something from October 29th.

The Flyers didn’t seem to be a team that hadn’t been around for eight days when they had a 1-0 lead over the penguins for the first time on Friday night. They resembled the team that went into the Tschüss / NHL All-Star break with a 3-0 win on January 22nd in Philadelphia.

In the second phase, however, the Flyers returned to the disorganized form that led to a 7-1 win in Pittsburgh on October 29th.

However, the flyers did not give up. Late in the second they got a goal from Tyler Pitlick, then another from Scott Laughton at 2:20 the third.

Ultimately, old flyer opponent Sidney Crosby scored 55 seconds in the PPG Paints Arena for a 4: 3 win in Pittsburgh.

The flyers managed to stay calm at the start of the game.

That night, the Flyers kept the penguins with the highest score in the opening phase goalless and only allowed them three shots.

And the Flyers went 1-0 up after Jake Voracek had 27.3 seconds in the verse.

Voracek scored his 11th goal of the season with a precise cross-slot pass from Matt Niskanen. This goal was scored against goalkeeper Tristan Jarry.

“It wasn’t a bad time for us after a long break and it was nice to score there at the end of the season,” said Niskanen.

At the goal everything went in favor of the flyer.

“It was a point shot that made a mess,” said Niskanen. “The puck just got my forehand and Jake was hiding at the back door. I was able to push the puck over and it had an open net. “

The second period was a completely different story. Brian Elliott had a shutout series of 86 minutes and 55 seconds when Evgeni met Malkin at 3:55 from close range.

Then, with Phil Myers in the penalty area, Pittsburgh met again at 5:16 a.m. Sidney Crosby prepared Bryan Rust for a shot that was deflected by a Flyer defender before going online.

Another penalty led to the third goal of the pen at 11.03 a.m. This time when Travis Konecny ​​left, Crosby found Kris Letang open in the right circle. Elliott was slow to cross the line and Letang’s wide-angle shot beat Elliott 3-1.

But Letang returned that at 16:29. He turned the puck over and Tyler Pitlick made him pay.

Laughton scored when a pass from Kevin Hayes was deflected past Pitlick to Laughton to shoot past Jarry.

Short recordings

Ivan Provorov played in his 297th consecutive game. He never missed a game in his career. He is expected to play the New Jersey Devils at home in his 300th consecutive game on Thursday.

