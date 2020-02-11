advertisement

Alain Vignault’s team recorded a 4-1 win over the Panthers

PHILADELPHIA – If the schedule offers an opponent at this time of the year, this is a double bonus for a team that can make a profit.

Therefore, the Flyers were particularly pleased to stand 4-1 against the Florida Panthers at the right end at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening.

The winners collected two valuable points in the wild card rating and denied visitors the chance to advance in the playoff race.

With an impressive 7-2 win in Washington on Saturday night, the Flyers continued this momentum in this game.

After Florida had scored the first goal of the game, the Flyers returned to a draw in the opening phase and two more goals in the second phase against old goalkeeper / arch enemy Sergei Bobrovsky, who set the home record 19: 5 -4.

Goalkeeper Carter Hart returned after a nine-game absence with less strain on the abdomen to claim victory. In the WFC friendly game, he improved to 14-2-2.

The Flyers interrupted the 1-1 draw at 5:24 in the second round. Florida’s Aaron Ekblad tried to push the puck out of the zone when Jake Voracek jumped off the bench to replace an aspiring Morgan Frost.

Voracek was suddenly alone, had the puck on his racket and that caused a duel in which James van Riemsdyk ended the game with a backhand behind Bobrovsky.

“Obviously Jake has been doing this for a long time,” said van Riemsdyk. “He’s a great playmaker and you know he’ll find you when you get to the good spots on the ice. I was just trying to get to an area where he could give me the puck and he has one great pass made. “

Then Scott Laughton took control with a 51.1 second lead in the right circle and swept a pass towards the JVR into the slot. Bobrovsky stopped the first shot, but the rebound hit Travis Sanheim on the opposite side to slightly back off.

Oddly enough, Sanheim has scored six goals in eight career games against the Russian goalkeeper. These are six of his 19 career goals.

“It’s a coincidence,” said Sanheim. “But if I can continue to score against him for the rest of my career, I’m happy with it.”

The Panthers jumped to the top early when Mackenzie scored Weegar for the 3-7 point of the first section.

But the flyers replied at 13:58. Ivan Provorov shot from left through an Aleksander Barkov screen to the defender’s tenth goal of the season.

Defense partner Matt Niskanen was impressed by Provorov’s skill.

“He really likes the game,” said Niskanen. “He sees all the games, knows what’s going on and has a great sense of the game. He has great timing and obviously a lot of skill with his physical abilities.”

Short recordings

The Flyers will face the Islanders in Brooklyn again on Tuesday evening. Philadelphia is 5-4-2 in the second half of back-to-back games. … Claude Giroux received a big ovation when it was announced that he had reached his 800th NHL point in Washington on Saturday evening. Giroux has 233 power play assists for his career and only needs two more to overtake Bob Clarke for the all-time franchise leadership.

