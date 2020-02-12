advertisement

Drop the decision 5-3 after winning two in a row

NEW YORK – Given the fact that the Flyers defeated the lead 21: 0-2 in the third period, it was not difficult for them to remember either of the losses that had broken through.

It was on November 16 when they had a 3-0 lead in the final against the New York Islanders, gave up three goals (two in the final with 6:26) and lost in a shootout.

These are the types of losses that can keep you awake at night.

As fate would have it, the Flyers had the opportunity to turn the tables on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After giving up three goals in the first half, the Flyers came back with two goals in the second half and made a game of it.

And then they linked it to 1:32 to play on a goal from Sean Couturier, who put a puck from the end boards at 1:32 to play.

But the islanders scored a goal from Ryan Pulock with 38.9 seconds. They added an empty net goal to play with in seconds.

Although they were lagging behind in the 5-3 defeat, the Flyers could expect a certain satisfaction from the performance of the game.

The Islanders are the only team in the Metropolitan Division that the Flyers haven’t defeated this season.

“It was a while since we played them (before October 27th and November 16th),” said Flyers coach Alain Vigneault before the game.

“They were a much better team defensively. You could generate some quality opportunities. In my opinion, that was a while ago. I’m looking forward to tonight. … I think we have made progress. It will be a challenge. “

And it was a challenge.

After foregoing the first three goals, the Flyers came back in the second half to reach the goal.

Travis Konecny ​​scored at 9:34 thanks to a precise pass from James van Riemsdyk.

“James made an incredible pass there and I was just trying to find a soft spot,” said Konecny. “I saw my options when I came in, but there was really nothing more than throwing the puck into the net.”

This shot fell to the islanders’ goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov, as did another shot by Robert Hagg at 11:56 a.m. Scott Laughton started the game by bringing the puck to Claude Giroux. The captain’s shot was stopped by Varlamov, but Hagg cleared the rebound.

In the third half of the game, Konecny ​​had the chance to tie it with just over eight minutes of play and put the Flyers on a power game. But when he faced an open net, his shot harmlessly hit a post and slipped away.

The islanders attacked flyers goalie Brian Elliott in a one-sided first phase in waves.

Josh Bailey scored at 7:45 am in a shot that Elliott may have been screened for.

Then Matt Martin fought a duel with Leo Komarov. The duo played a tic-tac-toe piece for Martin’s simple tap-in at 11:13 a.m.

Finally, Mathew Barzal skated three defenders, including Matt Niskanen, got a shot at Elliott, and watched Jordan Eberle clean up the front at 3:36 p.m.

The Flyers came into play in their last three games against the Islanders (0-3-1) without a win. This is the second time since 2007/08 that they played three games without winning against the islanders (the other time was 2014-15.

With the defeat, the Flyers had stopped a five-game breakdown series (3-0-2).

