Opt for a 4-1 visit to Montreal

PHILADELPHIA – You could see the disappointment a mile away.

After defeating three of the four best teams in the NHL on Wednesday – including the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in a White Knuckle OT thriller – the Flyers were prepared to have a big emotional egg one night later to lay.

And that’s exactly what they did, despite warnings long before the game that they lost to the guest, barely .500 Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center.

It is true that they got off to a good start. Joel Farabee scored a 1:13 goal in the first half and it looked like they would take that 1-0 lead in the first break.

Instead, they gave Montreal’s Tomas Tatar just 55 seconds back and made it worse when they handed over Ilya Kovalchuk (the first of two goals in the game) and Arturri Lehkonen just 11 seconds apart.

The emergency goalkeeper Alex Lyon, who competed for the injured Carter Hart (two to three weeks with less tummy tucks), did not receive much defensive support.

Kovalchuk’s goal was a questionable hooking call against Kevin Hayes. Kovalchuk was at Lyon’s front door when the goalkeeper could not control the rebound from a Shea Weber point shot. This goal fell at 2:08 am.

Lehkonen gave the Canadians even more leeway by striking from close range.

Scott Laughton, who played his 300th NHL game, said the Flyers’ problems started in the first period.

“I don’t think it was our best time by far,” he said at the first break. “We better skate and bring the puck into their zone and start testing a little more and cycling.”

The only bright spot in the first 40 minutes was Farabee’s goal, which was briefly assigned to the Phantoms on Wednesday in a technical salary conversion so that Lyon could be brought from Allentown.

Farabee scored a Connor Bunnaman rebound when goalkeeper Carey Price was unable to control the jumping puck.

“The puck came up to me and I knew there was a lot of traffic and that her goalkeeper was likely to slip, so I tried to run a five-hole race,” said Farabee. “It was a good game,” Pits “(Tyler Pitlick) and” Bunns “(Bunnaman) were right in front of the net, which definitely helped.”

The planes managed 19 shots in the second period, but Price seemed to have everything under control.

In the third, Kovalchuk unloaded a missile from the slot to make it 4-1.

Short recordings

The Flyers return to action on Saturday when they house the Los Angeles Kings. … Philadelphia is now 4-4-2 in the second half from back to back. … The Flyers played 13-1 in their last 15 home games against Montreal. Sean Couturier took the lead with 41 points and overtook Travis Konecny.

