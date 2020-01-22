advertisement

Just outside the eighth and last playoff position, they face division opponents 14 times in the last 32 games after the All-Star break

PHILADELPHIA – Last year the flyers were hanging by a thread, 13 points from a playoff spot in the all-star break and Wayne Simmonds’ days in orange and black were clearly numbered.

He went to Nashville in the last minutes of the trading period, and that was essentially all the Flyers had to “sell”. If they do anything this year, they become “buyers” because General Manager Chuck Fletcher’s club showed him something before the deadline on February 24 of this year and he would be ready to go to the Bottom Six Center reward that he needs to get the right offer.

advertisement

“You can see, and that’s certainly an area that we’re going to look at and see what we can find out there, but you know, our boys fought hard and I give them a lot of recognition,” said Fletcher last week.

“You are always looking for ways to improve your team. You are always on the phone with teams. There are not many of these types of players. For our situation, I do not know whether it makes sense to pay a high rent now. I don’t think this is the right move for this group, but if we can add a striker who can help our team, sure. “

“I would say that we are on my way to bringing the team together,” added head coach Alain Vigneault. “Wasn’t exactly sure what we as a group had, where the young players were. I like their progress. I think the experienced players shop and know what it takes to win ice hockey.”

The goal of this season was not only to make the playoffs, but also to make noise … to win a round for the first time since 2012.

Note: Trainer Alain Vigneault will step down during @NHL Bye Week and sip one or more martini on a pontoon boat with restricted email access. Feel free to tweet us for immediate help. pic.twitter.com/d1OtAbxw6b

– Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 22, 2020

There is so much time that you cannot predict who the Flyers will play, let alone if they get on at all. From the All Star break, they only knock on the door and not really on the current picture.

Over the past six seasons, the final playoff spot in the east has averaged 96 points, and the Flyers have paced 98 points, which was required for the Columbus Blue Jackets last year. Assuming they go 16-8-8, they would finish with 100.

“I think the team is in a great position. We are all looking forward to this break, but it will be great to be fresh again,” said All-Star representative Travis Konecny. “I think everyone is in at the point the season that every game is now a playoff game, so we’re getting closer to that. “

Vigneault mentioned that Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins felt like a playoff game. Next up will be the second game in the series, as the Flyers face the penguins again in Pittsburgh on January 31 to end the home-and-home game.

In the last 32 games, the Flyers have played 14 times against division opponents. This leaves a lot of potential in the overall standings, and two and a half months remain in the season. Players sometimes refer to them as “four-point games” because they have the option of keeping two points to themselves while keeping two points away from an opponent with whom they are fighting in the overall standings.

“I think we are in a great position,” said Vigneault. “We are exactly where we want to be. We said we would come in here to go into the playoffs and have a chance to play the Stanley Cup. We are exactly where we want to be.

“It will be tough. It will be fun. It will be an opportunity for our leadership group and our young players, who are all getting better, to go out and prove that we are a good team.”

advertisement