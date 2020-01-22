advertisement

Jake Voracek and James van Riemsdyk score timely goals in 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA – In the morning, coach Alain Vigneault said that if the Flyers wanted to be successful on the course, he would need great performances from his top players.

In the evening he got exactly that for at least one game.

Jake Voracek and James van Riemsdyk had set timely goals to lead the Flyers to a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.

Van Riemsdyk, who recently ended a 12-game drought goal against Los Angeles, scored 1-20 in the second half for the Flyers’ second goal.

Van Riemsdyk ended a precise pass from Travis Konecny. The puck barely escaped the center of Jared McCann’s racket and all van Riemsdyk had to do was type the puck past Tristan Jarry. The sequence started with Claude Giroux, who brought the puck to Konecny.

Voracek scored the first goal for the tenth goal of the season at 5:26 in the second half. Sean Couturier sent a pass over the slot and Voracek, who cut from the left, went over the fold and threw a low backhand into the net.

Another veteran, goalkeeper Brian Elliott, took the overall win and sent the Flyers into the Bye-Week / NHL All-Star break with a record of 27-17-6 (60 points), quasi even with Columbus in the eighth and End game wild card spot in the east.

Elliott, the # 39 career shutout and starting for the first time of the season, didn’t get much work, but did some timely saves, including a direct shot from Brian Rust in the middle of the third section.

It was the second shutout for the Flyers this season.

Konecny ​​gave Giroux his services to van Riemsdyk’s goal.

“Everyone watches the game when the goal is scored,” said Konecny. “But it was one of the most beautiful games that” G “ever made, this game. It’s such a heads-up game to put the puck in that area. Me and” Reemer “have the end of the job I think you should go back and watch G’s play. It was pretty smart. “

As for Voracek’s goal, Konecny ​​also said that the work that led to the ending sequence was crucial.

“Often when you watch offensive changes and the positive aspects of a game, it all starts in your own zone or in the neutral zone,” Konecny ​​said. “

Jarry came in with a 3-0-0 career record against the Flyers. He played well, but the Flyers found some weaknesses.

“He (Jarry) comes out of his network,” said Konecny ​​in the second break. “I think the biggest thing for us is if we throw the puck in and try to go east-west. Your defenders are cheating and that’s why.” We use these little slot games and get opportunities. “

Justin Braun scored a clean sheet a minute before the game ended.

Giroux is approaching milestone

Giroux’s assistant was NHL career point # 797. He is about to join Bob Clarke, Bill Barber and Brian Propp as the only Flyers in the 800 club. Ivan Provorov played in NHL game No. 296. He has never missed a game in his career. … The Flyers are absent until January 31st when visiting Pittsburgh. You will be in training in Voorhees on January 30th.

