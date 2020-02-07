advertisement

Alain Vignault’s team suffers an embarrassing 5-0 home loss

PHILADELPHIA – Some thought the farewell game would be in Detroit on Monday night when the Flyers visited the 12-38-4 Red Wings.

The Flyers were lucky enough to win 3-0 in this game.

Instead, the “Oh, it’s just the Devils” competition came a few nights later when 18-24-10 New Jersey came into town.

The Flyers hardly looked like a team that had been knocked out 2: 0-1 in the nightly argument at the Wells Fargo Center since the goodbye week / NHL all-star break.

New Jersey prevailed with a Blake Coleman goal and a 0-5 draw against the Flyers in the early 13 seconds. It was their biggest loss to the WFC this season.

In the overall standings, the Flyers missed a chance to gain a foothold while Columbus was idling.

Misleading point of the night: The Flyers had a whopping 46 shots at goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood, who coped with everything that got in his way. The team record for senselessness is 48 shots and no goals.

Several top scorers continued to fight for the Flyers.

Captain Claude Giroux’s goal drought reached 13 games and Sean Couturier’s eight. Team co-leader Travis Konecny ​​(17 goals) has not scored in his last five games.

Coleman scored before many fans had even sat down. He took a pass from Travis Zajac out of the depth of the zone and struck goalkeeper Brian Elliott with a short shot.

The Flyers only managed one shot in the first seven and a half minutes. For the first 20 minutes they were mostly out of sync.

In the second phase, the Flyers put more pressure on goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood, but still could not break through despite the 1-5 victory over the Devils.

New Jersey made it 2-0 at 1:39 on a power game. After Kevin Hayes was off, Damon Severson fell on the right side and shot a fairly harmless shot from the right point. However, the puck escaped Elliott and the Devils had a considerable head start.

The Flyers had some good chances but couldn’t finish them. At 10:50 a.m., Jake Voracek had a loose puck on the right post that was only inches from his stick. But the puck ricocheted off the metal and slipped away.

In the third round, the Devils stopped the game with a Pavel Zacha goal with the 1:10 mark when Zacha ended a duel.

New Jersey made it 4-0 to 4:23 after a Miles Wood breakaway. That was all for Elliott, who was replaced by Alex Lyon at the time. Wood hit again at 11:16 with a shot to Lyon.

The flyers know that at this point in the season every point is valuable and you felt you could get away.

Giroux admits that it could take 100 points to secure a placeholder.

“Any team that comes into the playoffs will play good hockey from now on,” Giroux Tag said to see if it changed a lot – but it’s always very tight.

“You look at the other teams playing. Everyone wins, so we have to keep going what we do.”

Just not what they did on Thursday night.

Voracek reaches milestone

Voracek received a nice ovation in the second round when it was announced that he was playing in his 900th NHL game. … The planes will compete against the capitals in Washington on Saturday. … The loss was only the fifth for the Flyers at home this season (18-5-4).

