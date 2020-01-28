advertisement

Looks like GM Chuck Fletcher will be a careful buyer

Monday marks a month until the NHL trading deadline has passed and the flyers are in a different location than in previous years as they are no longer able to be sellers.

CEO and team president Chuck Fletcher will be a cautious buyer.

“For our situation, I don’t know if it makes sense to pay a high rent now,” said Fletcher recently. “I don’t think this is the right move for this group, but if we can add a striker who can help our team, it will be for sure. But where will we be in six or twelve months?

“I’m an optimistic guy, but I hope that Oskar (Lindblom) and Nolan (Patrick) also have a big part in it. If so, and you always want to see what you’re given up for. Of course we look at every situation and our goal is to make the playoffs. We want to get in. “

They’re returning from Friday’s goodbye week in Pittsburgh, two points from the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They hope that goalie Carter Hart and defender Shayne Gostis will return from abdominal or knee surgery.

But is that enough? According to CapFriendly.com, the Flyers have a $ 2.8 million salary cap because they have taken long-term relief from the injured reserve. If you remember a twelfth striker for Thursday’s training, you have less. This is not much room to improve the roster.

Not surprisingly, the trading period dominated the issue in this issue of the mailbag. As always, you can join #FlyersMailbag on Twitter.

@ SCampbell710: Nolan Patrick is back somewhere near #flyersmailbag

It doesn’t seem that way, but that could change. He went skating, but usually not with the team. He took part in a couple of ice skates in the morning, easy work without contact, but was not part of a complete team training throughout the season. Fletcher said a few weeks ago that he had not yet been released for contact, but hoped that this would change. The flyers must have an internal deadline when it comes to Patrick and the trading deadline as they use his contract as part of this LTIR relief.

@ Galich33: With the cap problems creeping in again … is there a realistic trading opportunity out there? #flyersmailbag

Yes, no doubt they have cap problems. I think back to Ron Hextall and say that at the beginning of his tenure, the Flyers were so strapped that they could no longer retrieve the player from the minors they wanted and had to decide who hit the least amount of money (I think he referred to Chris Conner’s recall in November 2015).

You are about to be in this position again. Between the flyers who keep money on Radko Gudas’ contract and the acquisitions of Andrew MacDonald and for some reason from David Schlemko, they have $ 3,071,667 on the cap for players who are no longer even on the team. If they make an agreement, they must either A) deduct some money from their roster or B) sweeten the agreement so that the other team eats money for the player they are trading with.

@ SoundFlyer14: Which position is most likely to be addressed on the key date? #flyersmailbag

It’s obvious enough that Fletcher didn’t even try to keep these cards near the vest: the flyers need help in the middle. They tried almost all members of the organization at 4C, and while Patrick would be a blessing if he could return, the flyers may need more help.

Athletic Pierre LeBrun mentioned Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Montreal’s Nate Thompson and Los Angeles Trevor Lewis as options. Pageau would probably be the best solution and of course the most expensive purchase. All three are pending free agents.

Another inexpensive option could be Calgary’s Mark Jankowski. The upcoming RFA had a tough year for the Flames and a $ 1.675 million cap hit, but was recently given a vote of confidence by interim coach Geoff Ward as part of the team’s long-term future.

@ major78: #FlyersMailbag …. Good morning Dave … Thank you for finishing the mailbag … See how the flyers move Ghost before the close of trading? How else can you get space to make any trains? Thank you very much…..

It’s no big secret that Shayne Gostisbehere is the easiest contract that the flyers have to process. He has a good mid-range midfielder price of $ 4.5 million until 2023. He hadn’t had a great season, but was playing pretty well, probably his best of the season before having to undergo left knee arthroscopic surgery earlier this month. Gostisbehere has heard rumors of his name for more than a year, so it’s nothing new to him.

@gospelofjawn: Given the unfortunate situation with Lindblom and Patrick and Fletcher’s statements about what he can do to help, what could their contracts look like this season? #FlyersMailbag

It will be interesting to watch. Fletcher said he was still confident that Lindblom would be able to resume his career at some point, but I would focus on “hope”.

“I pray to God for that,” said Fletcher, “but obviously the return to ice hockey means for him that he is in a great position in this fight so we can only keep our hopes up.”

You will never forget your first #NHLAllStar weekend, TK. pic.twitter.com/0168UihVaj

– Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 27, 2020

If Lindblom signs a qualifying offer at all (which would be $ 971,250), he will have to be counted against the salary limit next season whether he plays or not. This may not be a risk that passengers want to take on this venture, but they prefer to follow his recovery and offer him a contract when he gets to a point where doctors feel that playing is safe.

As for Patrick, he also has to demonstrate some health, but his future isn’t as bleak as Lindblom’s. If he doesn’t play for the rest of this season, he may find himself in a situation like Samuel Morin a few years ago, in which he has a proof-it contract that takes his recovery time from his first ACL -Rip covered and gave him room to play and show that he is worth more.

@SMSteveMartini: #FlyersMailbag Don’t hear much about Jay O’Brien. Do you think the team is happy or concerned about their progress so far?

O’Brien decided to go to the BCHL this season and play for the Penticton Vees, which is a pretty big step back in competition compared to his time at Providence College a year ago. I think it’s fair to say that the flyers were concerned about this decision, but if he’s healthy, he’s produced. He leads the Vees with 55 points in 38 games and missed 15 games with a break in the foot.

He’ll be at Boston University next season and it’s going to be a really big season for him. As a choice in the first round, it has already proven to be a small project since he played (at least) three more years after his design before becoming a professional.

@tshannonnj: Do you think the flyers will bring Brian Elliott back for another year? #Flyersmailbag

I wouldn’t be surprised at this point. He stayed healthy and played relatively well.

So far, Flyers have signed Carter Hart, Kirill Ustimenko and Felix Sandstrm for next season, and the latter two are not yet ready to take on an NHL role anytime soon. When Elliott returns, it may not be until late summer as the goalkeeper market is crowded for free agents this summer. Some are bigger names and bigger price tags, but with people like Jacob Markström, Aaron Dell, Keith Kinkaid and Louis Domingue, who are all pending UFAs, the Flyers can afford to see how it all goes in summer.

@BenjaminMelusky: In your opinion, what is the probability that the Flyers will bring Braun back with another one or two year contract, considering what he has brought for the team this year? #flyersmailbag

This is another one that would not shock me. His agent Neil Sheehy has been to the Flyers practice hall several times this season. Sheehy only represents Braun and Matt Niskanen on the flyer squad, who still has one year left. That doesn’t mean that his presence means he’s negotiating a deal for Braun, but I was wondering if it was possible. The coaching team and front desk seem to like his style and the experience he brings to the dressing room, so I could safely assume that a one-year contract is possible.

