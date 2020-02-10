advertisement

The goalie returns after missing nine games with less abdomen strain

PHILADELPHIA – Don’t call Carter Hart a “homer,” although statistics show that he plays much better at the Wells Fargo Center than when he isn’t.

Hart, who missed nine games with a lower abdominal load, should start again on Monday with a start against the Florida Panthers.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is with 13: 2: 2, 1.69 goals in the WFC average and only 2: 9: 1, 4: 1 GAA.

“Carter is good on the go,” said Flyers coach Alain Vigneault after skating on Monday morning. “He was released to play, did some training work and should be fine for tonight.”

When training in the skate zone on Friday, Hart called his injury a “tricky” one. This goes without saying when it comes to goalkeepers and abdominal injuries, but it’s worth watching.

“But as a goalkeeper you have to somehow throw yourself into positions and your body has to react,” said Hart. “I think it is important that you come back one hundred percent.

“That way you don’t have to think about injuries while playing. You just go out and play.”

His teammates are looking forward to having him back, especially on the home ice, where he was basically unbeatable.

“I think it’s good that he took the time to recover 100 percent and be back home,” said Scott Laughton.

“We are happy that he is playing. It probably felt a bit long for him … Once you are 100% you want to get in there.”

Travis Konecny ​​believes that Hart plays well both at home and on the go.

“He is solid for us. He played a lot of good games,” said Konecny, “both away and at home. I think the whole team played well at home this year.”

Veteran Brian Elliott did an exceptional job while Hart paused. He was 5-1-1 with a 2.06 goals-against-average during Hart’s absence.

“No surprise,” said Konecny. “Elk have always been solid for us. I think it is a lot of experience when he takes part in these big games this season.

“Even the things he talked about in the locker room in one-on-one with the boys. It shows that he knows how to do the right thing.”

Gostisbehere knees still annoying

Shayne Gostisbehere is out after only one game after being absent for 10 games due to left knee surgery.

Gostisbehere seemed to be getting his knee worse during a training mishap on Friday. He won 7-2 against Washington on Saturday night and did not take part in the skate on Monday morning.

“Ghost arrived here this morning and had knee pain,” said Vigneault. “Some general stiffness … so he couldn’t skate.”

Robert Hagg, who played an excellent game against the Caps, will be back against the Panthers.

Farabee could play Tuesday

Joel Farabee said he lost up to 10 pounds in his recent fight against the flu. It’s listed at just £ 164, so that’s a huge deficit.

He said he got about half of it back and after playing against the Panthers, he might be ready for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn islanders.

“I am not someone who can afford to lose 10 pounds,” said Farabee with a smile.

According to Vigneault, Farabee is currently technically ready to play.

“I think if we need him tomorrow he should be able to play,” said Vigneault. “It’s just that the mistake that hit him was very serious.”

This was a tough week for 19-year-old rookie from Boston University.

“It’s been a couple of tough days, but I’m feeling fine now,” said Farabee. “Obviously, you won’t change the lineup after beating Washington, so just rest and be ready when you need me.”

To the disappointment, Farabee had played long before the virus appeared. He had six points (four goals, two assists, plus 4) in six games before pausing.

“Yes, it’s a crucial time of the season,” he said. “You never want to get sick, especially not for so long. It definitely hurts to have to watch TV and not be able to do anything. “

He played with Sean Couturier and Jake Voracek and that seemed to boost his game.

“I think I kept it really simple,” said Farabee.

Tight race continues

It looks like the Flyers will fight for a place in the playoffs by the end of the season in April.

This is why the next round of games against teams like the Panthers, Islanders and later Columbus is so important.

“I think our players are looking at the table,” said Vigneault. “You know that points are fought for every night.”

The Flyers basically started the game on Monday tied with Carolina for second place with the wildcard and followed the Islanders by one point and Columbus by two.

