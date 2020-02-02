advertisement

The selection for the team’s seventh round in 2017 is a junior defender and team captain in Wisconsin

Ten years ago, Mark Osiecki, Associate Coach of Wisconsin Badgers, had a lineup that best illustrates his reputation as a defense lawyer. The 2009/10 squad had a full blue line that included team captain Ryan McDonagh, Jake Gardiner, Brendan Smith, Justin Schultz, Cody Goloubef and John Ramage, the son of ex-aviator Rob Ramage.

Everyone continued to play in the NHL. Most can still be seen in Osiecki’s video sessions, in which Flyers prospect Wyatt Kalynuk is hoping to write another Osiecki success story.

advertisement

“He’s the best defense teacher I’ve ever had,” Kalynuk said over the phone the other day. “I think I just developed a lot with him, and a lot is thanks to him.

“He sent a lot of people through. It’s a lot of lessons, mostly video and things you might not think about while playing. It just points out and it becomes second nature at some point.

“Every week we watch videos individually, with our D partners and as a group. It’s not just our video. They are NHL clips. It was a lot of it and he’s really good at it. It’s just fun with him. I think that’s why he’s so good at it. “

Kalynuk mentioned McDonagh, Chicago’s Duncan Keith, and Flyers’ top blueliner, Ivan Provorov, among those frequently seen on the video screen. The 22-year-old defender that the Flyers took in round seven of the 2017 draft is in his third year with the Badgers and is the team captain.

It wasn’t exactly the season expected in Madison, Wisconsin, especially with scorer Cole Caufield. According to College Hockey Inc., Wisconsin is second only to Minnesota at 20 years and 256 days, and this inexperience can be an important factor. Wisconsin is still a few weeks ahead of the Big Ten.

“It was disappointing to be honest,” said Kalynuk. “We have played better lately, but where we thought we would be when we started … maybe not.” We won’t sit here and cry over it. Anything can happen in the Big Ten. “

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

It would be understandable if the status of the badger program this season let Kalynuk look to the future. There were rumors that the Flyers would be interested in signing Kalynuk on a pro contract by the end of this season, which would end the NCAA chapter of his career.

He is not yet ready to entertain this thought.

“This time will come when it comes,” said Kalynuk. “The NHL will always be there. It won’t go away after this or next year or after three years. It will always be there. I’ve never been in a hurry to get out of here. I love it here. I did not think of that. At the moment it’s all about bringing our team home in the playoffs and moving on from there. I didn’t think about what’s going on after the year or anything. “

All statistics by Saturday

Wyatt Kalynuk, Defense, University of Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA)

Age: 22 years

Height / weight: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds

Acquired: Selection in the seventh round of 2017 (196th overall round)

This season: 26 games, 6 goals, 16 assists

The Skinny: Kalynuk is known as a power play quarterback who has always left the offensive side of his game behind. He attributes Osiecki to helping him get the right defense details in his own zone, but that’s still an area he’s working on.

Colby Cohen’s opinion from the college hockey analyst: “Smooth skater D-man, good hands can easily walk up and down with his feet to free himself from the difficulties. Good in powerplay, but in AHL it will take some time to learn to be more defensive and to take the 5-foot pass. “

advertisement